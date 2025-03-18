Israel hits Gaza with waves of airstrikes, killing at least 235 after truce talks stall The latest strikes by Israel on Gaza is reported to have killed at least 235 persons. Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes because of a lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire.

In what came as the heaviest assault in Gaza since a ceasefire took effect in January, Israel launched several airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on early Tuesday, claiming to have hit dozens of Hamas targets.

Hospitals reported at least 235 people killed, including women and children. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes because of a lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire.

The White House said it had been consulted and voiced support for Israel's actions.

“Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength,” Netanyahu's office said.

The surprise attack shattered a period of relative calm during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and raised the prospect of a full return to fighting in a 17-month war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused widespread destruction across Gaza.

It also raised questions about the fate of the roughly two dozen Israeli hostages held by Hamas who are believed to still be alive.

Hamas accused Netanyahu of upending the ceasefire agreement and exposing the hostages ”to an unknown fate”.

In a statement, it called on mediators to hold Israel “fully responsible for violating and overturning the agreement”.

The strikes came as Netanayahu comes under mounting domestic pressure, with mass protests planned over his handling of the hostage crisis and his decision to fire the head of Israel's internal security agency.