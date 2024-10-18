US calls Yahya Sinwar's death 'day of relief,' likens it to aftermath of Osama Bin Laden's killing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) US President Joe Biden and Israel PM Netanyahu

Citing that "Israel has every right to eliminate the leadership and military structure of Hamas," US President Joe Biden on Thursday (October 17) extended unconditional support to Israel after it confirmed the killing of the top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

In a statement released soon after the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of Hamas' highest-ranking figure, Biden stated that Sinwar's death, should be seen as a good day for Israel, the United States, and the world.

He said, "Sinwar was the mastermind of the October 7th massacres, rapes, and kidnappings. It was on his orders that Hamas terrorists invaded Israel to intentionally – and with unspeakable savagery – kill and massacre civilians, a Holocaust survivor, children in front of their parents, and parents in front of their children."

"Over 1,200 people were killed on that day, the deadliest for Jews since the Holocaust, including 46 Americans. More than 250 were taken hostage, with 101 still missing. That number includes seven Americans, four of whom are believed to still be alive and held by Hamas terrorists. Sinwar is the man most responsible for this and for so much of what followed," Biden added.





Significantly, the US President in his detailed statement released also called Yahya Sinwar's death 'a day of relief and reminiscence'. He likens it to the scenes across the United States after the killing of Osama Bin Laden in 2011."To my Israeli friends, this is no doubt a day of relief and reminiscence, similar to the scenes witnessed throughout the United States after President Obama ordered the raid to kill Osama Bin Laden in 2011," the US President added.

Moreover, apart from Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris also commented on the development (Sinwar's death), stating it is time for a future without Hamas in power.

She remarked, "Today, Israel confirmed that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, is dead, and justice has been served. The United States, Israel, and the entire world are better off as a result."

"I can only hope that the families of the victims of Hamas feel a sense and measure of relief," she added.



READ MORE | Israel confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, Hamas rejects claim, says 'Our leader is alive'