Thursday, October 19, 2023
     
  Israel-Hamas War LIVE: UK PM Rishi Sunak to hold meetings with Netanyahu as he lands in Tel Aviv
Israel-Hamas War LIVE: UK PM Rishi Sunak to hold meetings with Netanyahu as he lands in Tel Aviv

Israel-Hamas war: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has just landed in Israel and nearby countries as part of diplomatic efforts to stop the crisis triggered by Hamas’ October 7 attack from worsening. Sunak’s office says he will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Jerusalem Updated on: October 19, 2023 12:45 IST
UK PM Rishi Sunak reaches Tel Aviv.
Image Source : AP UK PM Rishi Sunak reaches Tel Aviv.

Israel-Hamas war: The Israel-Hamas war that began on October 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead in the past 12 days. According to the United Nations, more than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis. Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden visited the war-torn nation and met Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. He condemned the attack on a hospital in Gaza and brokered a deal wherein he asked to let the humanitarian aid pass in Gaza. However, he advised the Israeli military to follow the law of war but accused the "other side" of the deadliest attack on al-Ahli hospital. Besides, he also promised $100 million in aid to Palestine. On Thursday, UK PM Rishi Sunak reached Israel where he will meet Netanyahu and other top officials.

This is an India TV LIVE blog where you can get all developments related to the Israel-Hamas war. Scroll down patiently to get authentic and swift information from the battlefield.  

 

 

 

Live updates :Israel-Hamas war LIVE UPDATES (October 19)

  • Oct 19, 2023 12:40 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Current US assessment is Israel was ‘not responsible’ for Gaza hospital blast, White House says

    The White House said Wednesday that a current intelligence assessment shows Israel was “not responsible” for the explosion at a Gaza hospital, but that information was still being collected.

     

  • Oct 19, 2023 12:12 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Members of Jewish advocacy group reaches Capitol to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

    Members of Jewish advocacy groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, gathered at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

     

  • Oct 19, 2023 12:10 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    UNHCR says it has 3,000 tons of aid for Gaza ready in Egypt

    The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a Wednesday news release that an estimated 3,000 tons of humanitarian assistance are awaiting entry to Gaza from Egypt.

     

  • Oct 19, 2023 12:09 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Protesters around the world berate Biden for Israel support

    US President Joe Biden, who defended Israel during his visit to Tel Aviv, has become a target of angry protests in support of Palestinians. Biden’s visit Wednesday came a day after a blast caused massive carnage at a Gaza hospital. Hamas said it was from an Israeli airstrike while Israel blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants. Biden sided with Israel, saying the explosion appeared to be the work of the “other team.

  • Oct 19, 2023 12:09 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    UN officials warn over Gaza health system, risk of conflict expanding

    U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the deadly destruction of a hospital has heaped further pressure on Gaza’s crumbling health system, depriving the territory of a facility that cared for 45,000 patients every year.

  • Oct 19, 2023 11:49 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Israel allows Egypt to deliver 'some aid' to Gaza after Biden's visit to Tel Aviv

     After US President Joe Biden visited the war-torn nation on Wednesday, Israel was ready to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The first crack in a punishing 10-day siege on the territory came one day after a blast at a hospital killed hundreds and put immense strain on Gaza’s struggling medical system. 

    Read full story here

  • Oct 19, 2023 11:49 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    WATCH: Huge mobilisation of tanks and troops seen along Gaza Border in south Israel

     

  • Oct 19, 2023 11:48 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    After Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak lands in Tel Aviv amid war

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in war-torn Israel on Thursday following the visits of US President Joe Biden and Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the Middle East as part of a broader visit to the region, which may include stops in Jordan and Egypt.

