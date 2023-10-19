Israel-Hamas War LIVE: UK PM Rishi Sunak to hold meetings with Netanyahu as he lands in Tel Aviv

Follow us on Image Source : AP UK PM Rishi Sunak reaches Tel Aviv.

Israel-Hamas war: The Israel-Hamas war that began on October 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead in the past 12 days. According to the United Nations, more than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis. Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden visited the war-torn nation and met Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. He condemned the attack on a hospital in Gaza and brokered a deal wherein he asked to let the humanitarian aid pass in Gaza. However, he advised the Israeli military to follow the law of war but accused the "other side" of the deadliest attack on al-Ahli hospital. Besides, he also promised $100 million in aid to Palestine. On Thursday, UK PM Rishi Sunak reached Israel where he will meet Netanyahu and other top officials.

