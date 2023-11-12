“War cannot be called self-defence': Muslim leaders condemn Israel's 'aggression' on Gaza hospitals

Follow us on Image Source : AP Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

Israel-Hamas war: A 57-nation gathering of Muslim and Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia called in their communique for an end to the war in Gaza and the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid. They also called on the International Court of Justice, a UN organ, to open an investigation into Israel's attacks, saying the war “cannot be called self-defence and cannot be justified under any means.”

According to a report by the Times of Israel, the leaders also called for an end to weapons sales to Israel and dismissed out of hand any future political resolution to the conflict that would keep Gaza separate from the West Bank.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was on his first trip to Saudi Arabia since the two countries restored ties in March, said that the Muslim nations must designate the Israeli army a “terrorist organisation” for its "atrocities" in Gaza.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

