Israel Army seizes Gaza Parliament, police headquarters buildings amid massive attacks on hospitals

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli Forces moving towards Gaza Strip in order to 'wipe out' Hamas.

Israel-Hamas war: In a major development, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that troops of the 7th Armored Brigade and Golani Infantry Brigade have captured several Hamas governmental buildings including Gaza Parliament and other crucial sites. Among the sites captured by the troops are the Hamas parliament, its government complex, and the police headquarters, Times of Israel reported citing an Army statement.

The report claimed that the heavily armed forces have also captured the governor's house in Gaza and added Hamas militants and its so-called military wing were also destroyed in the latest raid. Citing the IDF, it said that the government's house was also a depot for the Hamas intelligence division and other crucial sites used to plan a surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

The IDF says it also captured a Gazan university’s engineering faculty building, which “served as an institute for the production and development of weapons,” and another Hamas compound with a training base, command centre, interrogation rooms, and detention cells, Israeli media added in its report.

Besides, the Israeli military said that its fighter jets struck a number of sites belonging to the Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon, in response to attacks on the border on Tuesday.

IDF exposes Hamas hideouts

Earlier on Monday, Israel’s military released a video from what it said was a children’s hospital that its forces moved into over the weekend. The video showed weapons it said were found inside, as well as rooms in the basement where it believes the militants were holding some of the around 240 hostages they abducted during the initial attack.

“Hamas uses hospitals as an instrument of war,” said Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the army’s chief spokesman, standing in a room of the Rantisi Children’s Hospital decorated with a colourful children’s drawing of a tree, with explosive vests, grenades and RPGs displayed on the floor.

He showed another area that he said could have been used to hold hostages. It included what appeared to be a hastily installed toilet and air vent, a baby bottle and a motorcycle. He said forensic experts were examining the scenes.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: 'Whole house shakes due to bombardment': Indian woman, her daughter recall after evacuation from Gaza

Latest World News