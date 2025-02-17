Israel-Hamas war: Benjamin Netanyahu's big hint at Donald Trump's idea to transfer Palestinians from Gaza

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted that he is planning to move ahead with US President Donald Trump's proposal to transfer the Palestinian population out of Gaza. The Israeli Prime Minister called the idea "the only viable plan to enable a different future" for the region.

The signal came when Netanyahu discussed the plan with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who kicked off a Middle East visit by endorsing Israel's war aims in Gaza, saying Hamas "must be eradicated".

Rubio's statement created further doubt around the shaky ceasefire as talks on its second phase are yet to begin.

Netanyahu has said all emigration from Gaza should be "voluntary" but rights groups and other critics say that the plan amounts to coercion given the territory's vast destruction.

Tough task for Rubio to convince Arab countries

Rubio, in his upcoming stops in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, is likely to face more pushback from Arab leaders over Trump's proposal, which includes redeveloping Gaza under US ownership.

Netanyahu said he and Trump have a "common strategy" for Gaza. Echoing Trump, he said "the gates of hell would be open" if Hamas doesn't release dozens of remaining hostages abducted in the militant group's attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, that triggered the 16-month war.

The ceasefire's first phase ends in two weeks. Negotiations were meant to begin two weeks ago on the second phase, in which Hamas would release dozens of remaining hostages in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners, a lasting truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Trump's special Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, told Fox News that "phase two is absolutely going to begin" and he had "very productive" calls Sunday with Netanyahu and officials from Egypt and Qatar, which serve as mediators, about continuing talks this week. He also said hostages to be released include 19 Israeli soldiers and "we believe all of them are alive".

Netanyahu's office said Israel's security Cabinet would meet on Monday to discuss the second phase.

In another sign of closing ranks, Israel's Defense Ministry said it received a shipment of 900-kilogramme MK-84 munitions from the US. The Biden administration paused a shipment of such bombs last year over concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza.

Rubio said peace becomes impossible as long as Hamas "stands as a force that can govern or as a force that can administer or as a force that can threaten by use of violence" adding, "It must be eradicated."

Hamas reasserted control over Gaza when the ceasefire began last month, despite suffering heavy losses.

