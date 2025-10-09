Israel, Hamas sign first phase of peace agreement; hostage release, troop withdrawal in the offing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also hailed the peace agreement, calling it their diplomatic and moral victory. He also thanked US President Donald Trump for standing strong with Israel and ensuring the freedom of hostages.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that Israel and Hamas have signed the first phase of a peace agreement. Under the terms of the deal, Israel will withdraw its troops to an agreed-upon line, while Hamas will release hostages.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace,” Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

(Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL/TRUMP)Trump announced the agreement on first phase of peace deal on Truth Social.

Trump thanks mediators

Trump thanked the countries which played the role of mediators, including Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, in brokering the truce between Israel and Hamas.

"All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" he added.

Netanyahu hails peace agreement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also hailed the peace agreement, calling it their diplomatic and moral victory. He also thanked US President Donald Trump for standing strong with Israel and ensuring the freedom of hostages.

“With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home. This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel. From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals are achieved. Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point. I thank President Trump for his leadership, his partnership, and his unwavering commitment to the safety of Israel and the freedom of our hostages,” he posted on X.