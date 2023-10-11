Wednesday, October 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Israel-Hamas LIVE: Over 3,000 killed as offensive escalates after military takes full control of Gaza border
Live now

Israel-Hamas LIVE: Over 3,000 killed as offensive escalates after military takes full control of Gaza border

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: As the conflict entered the fifth day, the death toll on both sides rose to over 3,000, with Gaza's health ministry saying at least 900 people have been killed and over 4,600 wounded. The conflict could escalate as the IDF claimed it gained full control of the Gaza border.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Jerusalem Updated on: October 11, 2023 11:15 IST
Residential buildings collapsed in airstrikeS in a Palestinian area.
Image Source : AP Residential buildings collapsed in airstrikes in a Palestinian area.

Israel-Hamas war: Amid the unprecedented attacks on both sides, residents of the Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety on Wednesday, as Israeli warplanes hammered neighbourhood after neighbourhood in the tiny coastal enclave, retaliating for the deadly weekend attack by Hamas militants. According to Israeli officials, it recaptured Gaza border areas from the Hamas group and the war's death count passed 3,000. Meanwhile, Gaza's health ministry said at least 900 people have been killed and over 4,600 were wounded. However, the actual figures would be much higher. Israel has stopped entry of food, fuel and medicine into Gaza, and the sole remaining access from Egypt shut down on Tuesday after airstrikes hit near the border crossing.

This is a LIVE blog which features the latest updates from the war-torn region. Scroll down patiently to get all the breaking news related to the conflict.   

 

 

Latest World News

Live updates :Israel-Hamas LIVE UPDATES OCTOBER 11

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 11, 2023 11:15 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    WATCH Drone footage: Israel pounds Hamas stronghold in Gaza’s Rimal

  • Oct 11, 2023 10:57 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    IDF strikes over 200 targets in the Al-Furqan

    Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck over 200 targets in the Al-Furqan neighborhood—a terrorist hotspot from which Hamas devises and executes their attacks

    .

  • Oct 11, 2023 10:53 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    US Secy Blinken to visit Israel to show solidarity amid war

    State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel in the coming days to deliver a message of solidarity and support. He said Blinken will also “talk about what additional resources we can give them.” Blinken will leave Wednesday and is expected to arrive Thursday.

  • Oct 11, 2023 10:49 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    WATCH: IDF spokesperson shares details of current situation on the battleground

    As the war entered its fifth day on Wednesday, an IDF Spokesperson LTC (res.) Jonathan Conricus provides a situational update on all fronts.

  • Oct 11, 2023 10:46 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Israel shells Syria after rockets hit open land in Golan Heights

    The Israeli military said it shelled Syria on Tuesday after rockets hit open land in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. The military did not accuse any group of the rocket attack. The Syrian government did not comment. However, Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says a Palestinian faction conducted the rocket attack from Syrian territory.

  • Oct 11, 2023 10:46 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    The first plane carrying US armaments lands in Israel, IDF says

    A plane carrying advanced armaments “designed to facilitate significant military operations” landed Tuesday evening at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said. “We are grateful for the US backing and assistance to the IDF, and to the State of Israel in general, during this challenging period. Our common enemies know that the cooperation between our militaries is stronger than ever, and is a key part of ensuring regional security and stability,” the IDF said in a statement.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News