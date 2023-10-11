Israel-Hamas LIVE: Over 3,000 killed as offensive escalates after military takes full control of Gaza border

Follow us on Image Source : AP Residential buildings collapsed in airstrikes in a Palestinian area.

Israel-Hamas war: Amid the unprecedented attacks on both sides, residents of the Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety on Wednesday, as Israeli warplanes hammered neighbourhood after neighbourhood in the tiny coastal enclave, retaliating for the deadly weekend attack by Hamas militants. According to Israeli officials, it recaptured Gaza border areas from the Hamas group and the war's death count passed 3,000. Meanwhile, Gaza's health ministry said at least 900 people have been killed and over 4,600 were wounded. However, the actual figures would be much higher. Israel has stopped entry of food, fuel and medicine into Gaza, and the sole remaining access from Egypt shut down on Tuesday after airstrikes hit near the border crossing.

This is a LIVE blog which features the latest updates from the war-torn region. Scroll down patiently to get all the breaking news related to the conflict.

