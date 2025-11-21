Israel uncovers massive 7-km Hamas tunnel in Gaza linked to soldier Hadar Goldin's captivity | Video Israel-Hamas conflict: The Israel Defense Forces announced the arrest of Marwan Al-Hams, a senior Hamas operative believed to have played a direct role in the circumstances surrounding Lieutenant Hadar Goldin’s death during the 2014 conflict.

Jerusalem:

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recently uncovered a sprawling Hamas tunnel in the Gaza Strip tied to the 2014 Israel-Hamas conflict. This underground complex, stretching over 7 kilometers long and 25 meters deep, contains around 80 rooms used by Hamas commanders for weapon storage, planning attacks, and prolonged stays. The tunnel runs beneath densely populated areas in Rafah, including sensitive civilian sites such as a UNRWA compound, mosques, clinics, kindergartens, and schools. This discovery was made by elite IDF units, including the Yahalom combat engineering unit and the Shayetet 13 naval commando unit.

The connection to Lieutenant Hadar Goldin

This tunnel holds historical significance as it was where Hamas had held the body of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin. Goldin, a Givati Brigade officer, was killed during an ambush in Gaza in 2014, just two hours after a ceasefire had been declared during Operation Protective Edge. His body was held by Hamas for over 11 years until it was returned to Israel earlier this month in a significant development following complex negotiations. The discovery of this tunnel complex sheds light on the conditions under which Hamas operated, maintaining command posts including those of senior commanders like Muhammad Shabaneh.

Arrest of Hamas operative linked to Goldin’s death

In a related update, IDF announced the arrest of Marwan Al-Hams, a Hamas member believed to be involved in the circumstances leading to Lieutenant Goldin’s death and knowledgeable about the location of his burial within the tunnel network. This operation formed part of numerous covert efforts over recent months aimed at retrieving Goldin's remains for proper burial.

Ongoing conflict and context of Gaza War

The tunnel's location and its use underscore the ongoing tactical complexity of the Gaza conflict, with the area marked by dense civilian habitation and strategic Hamas military operations. Recent Israeli airstrikes, amid a fragile ceasefire, have continued to cause casualties, emphasising the volatile situation in Gaza. The unveiling of this tunnel not only provides a tactical advantage to the IDF but also represents a somber reminder of the intense conflict that has profoundly affected the region for over a decade.

This detailed discovery and the eventual return of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin’s remains mark a significant chapter in the prolonged Israel-Hamas conflict and highlight the extensive underground infrastructure Hamas has maintained within civilian areas in Gaza.​