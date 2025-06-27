Israel 'plotted' to assassinate Ayatollah Khamenei during war: Here's how Iranian leader escaped death Israel’s defence minister said they would have killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei during the 12-day war if they had the chance, but he went underground while Israel targeted top Iranian officials.

Tel Aviv:

In a major revelation, Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz has said that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was a high-priority target during the recent 12-day conflict but avoided assassination by going underground and that they would've taken him out if it was possible.

"If Khamenei had been in our sights, we would have taken him out," Katz told Kan public television on Thursday. He explained that the Iranian leader "went very deep underground and broke off contacts with commanders," making it "not realistic" to target him.

Active search during the war

In interviews on multiple Israeli channels, Katz reiterated that Israel actively searched for Khamenei throughout the war. “We searched a lot,” he said on Channel 13, adding that Israel’s objective was not regime change, but to destabilise Iran’s leadership and exert pressure during the conflict.

Airstrikes targeted top Iranian officials

The conflict, which began on 13 June and ended with a US-brokered ceasefire on 25 June, involved extensive Israeli airstrikes. These strikes killed several top Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists. Katz noted that Israel maintained aerial superiority and enforced a policy of “enforcement actions against Iran,” aimed at halting the country’s efforts to rebuild its nuclear and missile capabilities.

No US permission sought

When asked if Israel had sought US approval to target Khamenei, Katz responded, “We don’t need permission for these things.” He drew a comparison between Khamenei and Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed last year. “I wouldn’t recommend that he stay tranquil,” Katz warned, adding, “He should learn from the late Nasrallah… I recommend that he do the same thing.”

Trump's threat and Operation Midnight Hammer

During the conflict, former US President Donald Trump also made threats against Khamenei. On 17 June, Trump posted on social media, “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding… We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.” He later walked back the statement, clarifying that regime change was not the objective.

Nonetheless, Trump authorised Operation Midnight Hammer - a series of precision airstrikes targeting three Iranian nuclear facilities. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the strikes as a “total obliteration” that significantly degraded Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. “It was a total success… Not only does our own intelligence say that, but even the Iranian foreign minister and the United Nations agreed,” she said.

Katz: 'We won’t pursue Khamenei now, but remain vigilant'

Leavitt confirmed that the US remains committed to diplomacy, with upcoming talks scheduled between US and Iranian officials. She noted that the US is working closely with intermediaries like Qatar to promote a transition to a "non-enrichment civil nuclear program" for Iran.

Following the ceasefire, Katz stated that Israel will no longer pursue Khamenei’s life. “There’s a difference, before the ceasefire, after the ceasefire,” he said. However, he issued a warning that future provocations would trigger a forceful response.

Although Katz acknowledged that Israel has not located all of Iran’s enriched uranium, he claimed that the strikes have set back Iran’s nuclear ambitions “by long years.” He concluded, "We won’t let that happen."