Jerusalem:

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot who is tasked to form next Israeli government has invited the caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party for coalition talks. The meeting is scheduled to start on Sunday, in a fresh attempt to form a "broadest possible government". The two parties met on last Sunday but failed to make progress to form a unity government. The right-wing Likud party has asked Eisenkot's bloc to end cooperation with Arab parties and suspend its legislative agenda.

"In an effort to pursue every option for forming a new government, Yashar Chair Gadi Eisenkot has instructed the party's negotiating team to invite its Likud counterparts to a marathon series of talks beginning with the meeting already scheduled for tomorrow," the party said in a statement.

Eisenkot in a post on X earlier said that if the efforts to form a broad-based government do not bear fruit then he will intend to form a national emergency government. "All members of Knesset will have to obey the dictates of their conscience and decide whether a new government should be formed, or whether they are willing to drag the State of Israel and its citizens into yet another election while Netanyahu is still caretaker prime minister," he said.

"The decisions before us are not simple, but they are necessary. I know the path we must take, what we must do to make the right decision, and the timeframe for carrying it out. It would be foolish to think we have the luxury of delaying and missing the window of opportunity that has opened—a window of opportunity that may never come again. What is at stake is the future of Israel, of us, of our children and grandchildren. What is at stake is the imperative to be worthy," his post reads.

Matan Kahana elected as new Knesset Speaker

Meanwhile, in a setback for Netanyahu, the Israeli parliament has elected opposition ally Matan Kahana as its new Speaker. The development matters as a key step toward rolling back policies passed by the outgoing government led by Netanyahu. The newly-elected speaker is an ally of Gadi Eisenkot, the party leader currently working to form the next government and replace Netanyahu. Eisenkot's bloc has pledged to undo some of Netanyahu's most contentious policies following Kahana's election.

He was approved as speaker with 66 votes in the 120-member chamber. The Jewish-led opposition parties and the Arab-led parties supported his candidacy. The candidate backed by Netanyahu's bloc, Ofir Katz, received 52 votes following a stormy debate that stretched over seven hours. "The appointment of Matan Kahana as Knesset speaker is a worthy democratic move that reflects the absolute majority in favour of change," Eisenkot said ahead of the vote. The vote took place weeks after parliamentary elections in which Netanyahu and his allies lost their parliamentary majority. Israel's president then tasked Eisenkot with forming a new coalition government.

Eisenkot has up to five more weeks to secure enough alliances to form a coalition. As negotiations continue on the sidelines, his bloc, along with unaffiliated Arab-led parties, can use their majority in the newly-sworn in Knesset to advance their legislative agenda. They introduced several bills last week, including to set term limits on the role of prime minister, to form a government-led inquiry into the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks and to reverse laws to limit the powers of the judiciary.

-With ANI Inputs.

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Israeli Parliament elects opposition ally Matan Kahana as new Knesset Speaker in blow for Netanyahu