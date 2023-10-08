Israel considering emergency unity govt as war escalates following Hamas's surprise attack: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Over 300 people have been killed in the rocket strikes launched by Israel

Top Israeli government and opposition leaders are discussing the possibility of forming an emergency national unity government to deal with the chaotic situation after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack that has killed hundreds of people.

According to a report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz discussed the possibility of joining the former's government as part of an emergency, overcoming their differences in the wake of devastating rocket attacks and infiltration offensive initiated by Hamas.

Although the two opposition leaders have expressed their willingness, Lapid demanded the removal of two far-right leaders and ministers, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir. Gantz agreed to join alongside the two. Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are likely to serve as National Security and Finance Minister respectively of the emergency government.

Additionally, Netanyahu said that he offered the two leaders to join the wide emergency government during a security meeting, citing a similar step taken by former Likud leader Menachem Begin joining then-PM Levi Eshkol's government ahead of the Six-Day War in 1967.

The claims were refuted by Lapid, who said that he presented the option to form a government following a briefing with Netanyahu. Gantz said that he is considering to join the government amid the security situation.

Lapid said that Netanyahu was aware that his "radical and non-functional" cabinet could not manage war and said that he was "willing to set aside all disagreements, form a professional, limited emergency government to manage the difficult, complex, and lengthy campaign".

Lapid served as Israeli PM before Netanyahu's return in December last year, while Gantz has previously taken the mantle of the Chief of Israel Defence Forces.

The situation so far

Hamas launched a wave of rocket attacks on Saturday, killing over 350 people in Israel in the biggest escalation in decades. Israel has responded with a wave of air strikes on Gaza, killing at least 313 Palestinians, CNN reported citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that over 400 militants have been killed inside Gaza. A number of civilians and Israeli soldiers have been taken hostage by Hamas militants as Netanyahu called for war against the armed group. Horrifying visuals emerged on social media showing the militants parading hostages, celebrating the rocket strikes and stealing IDF vehicles.

Thousands of people have been injured in the rocket strikes in Israel. IDF personnel are making efforts towards regaining control of the towns and areas held by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated 24 hours earlier.

Gunbattles continued well after nightfall, and militants held hostages in standoffs in two towns and occupied a police station in a third. The fighters took captives back into the coastal Gaza enclave, including women, children and the elderly, who they will likely try to trade for thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

In neighboring Egypt, a policeman shot dead two Israeli tourists and an Egyptian at a tourist site in Alexandria, according to the Interior Ministry. Egypt established diplomatic relations with Israel decades ago, but anti-Israel sentiment runs high in the country, especially during bouts of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

The surprise attack on Saturday was the deadliest on Israel in decades. Israel’s military says it is bringing four divisions of troops as well as tanks to the Gaza border, joining 31 battalions already in the area.

