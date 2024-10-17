Israel confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, Hamas rejects claim, says 'Our leader is alive'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar.

Israel's Foreign Minister has confirmed that Israeli troops have killed Yahya Sinwar, a top Hamas leader, during ongoing operations in Gaza. Sinwar, considered a key architect of last year's attack on Israel that ignited the current war, had been at the top of Israel's most wanted list since the conflict began over a year ago. His elimination is seen as a significant blow to Hamas, which has faced sustained Israeli military pressure.

As one of the highest-ranking figures within the militant organization, his removal is expected to impact Hamas' leadership and operational capabilities. The situation in Gaza remains tense as Israeli forces continue their offensive against the group. Foreign Minister Katz called Sinwar's killing a “military and moral achievement for the Israeli army”.

“The assassination of Sinwar will create the possibility to immediately release the hostages and to bring a change that will lead to a new reality in Gaza - without Hamas and without Iranian control,” he said in a statement.

Hams refutes claims of Sinwar's killing

However, Hamas has denied Israel's claim, terming it "false and inaccurate news". "The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, expresses deep astonishment at the false and inaccurate news circulated about the "assassination" of one of its leaders. We affirm that these reports are entirely untrue and part of a systematic campaign aimed at disrupting the ranks of the movement and creating chaos and tension in Palestinian streets," Hamas said in a statement. "After reviewing all reliable sources and communicating with official parties, we categorically confirm that the leadership of the movement is safe, and no harm has come to any of its members or leaders. We see that these malicious rumours are part of hostile attempts to weaken the morale of the Palestinian people and incite discord among its members," it added.

"We are committed to providing accurate information through our official channels, and we affirm that the movement continues to fulfill its national duty and play its role in resisting occupation and liberating Palestinian land," read the statement.

About Yahya Sinwar

Sinwar became the head of Hamas after the killing of the previous leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in an explosion in Iran in July that was widely blamed on Israel. Sinwar was born in 1962 in a refugee camp in the Gaza town of Khan Younis. He was an early member of Hamas, which was formed in 1987. He eventually led the group's security arm, which worked to purge it of informants for Israel. Israel arrested him in the late 1980s and he admitted to killing 12 suspected collaborators, a role that earned him the nickname "The Butcher of Khan Younis".

