Israel conducts strikes near Syria's Sweida. Here's why Netanyahu attacked Druze-majority city On Sunday, clashes began between the Druze minority and the Sunni Muslim Bedouin tribes in Syria. Till now, hundreds have died in the clashes.

Tel Aviv:

Israel this week launched multiple attacks on Syria in a bid to protect the latter's 'Druze' minority. These attacks come at a time when a conflict is underway between Druze and Bedouin communities on Syria's southern border.

The Israeli forces have also attacked Syria's Sweida, a Druze majority city in the Middle East nation. Israel has claimed that it wants to protect the Druze minority in Syria, justifying its strikes on Damascus.

Why did Israel attack Syria?

In a joint statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said that they have ordered "immediately attack" the Syrian regime's forces in Sweida area of the Druze Mountain in Syria.

"Israel is committed to preventing harm being inflicted on the Druze in Syria, owing to the deep covenant of blood with our Druze citizens in Israel and their historical and familial link to the Druze in Syria," the joint statement read. "We are acting to prevent the Syrian regime from harming them, and to ensure the demilitarization of the region adjacent to our border with Syria."

How did Syria react to Israel's strike?

Syria has criticised Israel's attacks on Sweida area, and the Presidential Palace and the General Staff building in Damascus, claiming that they have led to multiple casualties. Syria has said that the Israeli strikes violate the UN charter and international law.

"The Israeli occupation forces targeted a number of sovereign official buildings in Damascus with several warplanes and drones, including the presidential palace and the headquarters of the General Staff, during peak hours, which resulted in dozens of casualties," SANA, Syria's state media, quoted Qusay al-Dahhak, country's Permanent Representative to the UN, as saying.

About the clashes in Syria:

On Sunday, clashes began between the Druze minority and the Sunni Muslim Bedouin tribes in the region. Till now, hundreds have died in the clashes. Initially, the Syrian government forces had entered the region, establishing peace between the two tribes, but later conflict began again.

The Syrian forces, however, have now agreed to re-enter Sweida and other areas.

Meanwhile, the UN has also expressed its concern over the violence in Syria, and has urged all parties to exercise restraint. "There were further alarming reports of civilians, religious figures and detainees being subjected to extrajudicial executions and humiliating and degrading treatment," said Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific.