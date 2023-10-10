'Israel will exact a price that will be remembered for decades', Netanyahu as he equates Hamas with ISIS

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in the latest warning to the Hamas militants, asserted Israel did not start the war, but will end the war in such a way it will be remembered by the enemies for decades.

"Hamas will understand that by attacking us, they have made a mistake of historic proportions. We will exact a price that will be remembered by them and Israel’s other enemies for decades to come. Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it," he said in a stern message to the militant organisation.

The critical warning from the Prime Minister came as the death toll on both sides reached 1600, with the Hamas authorities claiming nearly 700 civilians were killed on their side. Around 900 people, including 73 soldiers, have been killed in Israel, according to media reports.

Equating Hamas with the Islamic militant organisation (ISIS), he underscored that the savage attacks that the militant organisation perpetrated against innocent Israelis are mindboggling and added they were slaughtering families in their homes, massacring hundreds of young people at an outdoor festival, kidnapping scores of women, children and elderly, even Holocaust survivors.

"Hamas terrorists bound, burned and executed children. They are savages. Hamas is ISIS. And just as the forces of civilization united to defeat ISIS, the forces of civilization must support Israel in defeating Hamas," the war-torn PM said.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

