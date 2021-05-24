Israel bans travel to Russia, Argentina, Seychelles

Image Source : AP The Israeli Ministry of Health has issued a severe travel warning for Russia, Argentina, and Seychelles, citing a high level of coronavirus morbidity in the three countries.

The Israeli Ministry of Health has issued a severe travel warning for Russia, Argentina, and Seychelles, citing a high level of coronavirus morbidity in the three countries.

The Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that without a significant reversal of infection rate, these destinations will be categorised as hazardous, meaning that travel of Israeli citizens and permanent residents to them will be prohibited, reports Xinhua news agency.

For the same reason, Israel has already banned travel to seven other countries, which are Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, India, South Africa, Mexico, and Turkey.

Israelis and permanent residents who still want to travel to one of the seven countries must apply to an exceptions committee.

Also, all passengers arriving in Israel from the seven must go into quarantine, including recovered and vaccinated ones. The Ministry also recommended avoiding any non-essential travel abroad in the current period.

Also Read: 87,055 Indians returned from Singapore as part of Vande Bharat flights since last year

Latest World News