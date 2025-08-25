Israel airstrike hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 15 including journalists, say Palestinian officials An Israeli airstrike hit a Gaza hospital, killing 15 people. Four journalists were among at least eight people killed, including a freelancer who worked for the Associated Press.

New Delhi:

An Israeli airstrike struck the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza on Monday, killing at least 15 people, including three journalists, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The attack targeted the largest medical facility in southern Gaza, already struggling amid ongoing conflict and resource shortages. The Associated Press, citing the Gaza health ministry, reported that the victims were killed in a "double-tap" strike, a tactic where a second missile hits shortly after the first, often targeting those responding to the initial impact. Among the dead were journalists affiliated with Al Jazeera and Reuters.

No immediate comment from Israel

The Israeli military has not yet responded to requests for comment on the latest strike. While it has previously acknowledged hitting targets near or within hospitals, citing the presence of Hamas militants, it has not officially addressed this specific incident.

Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis has been repeatedly targeted throughout the 22-month-long conflict. In June, a strike on the same facility killed three people and injured ten. At the time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it had targeted a Hamas command and control centre operating from within the hospital.

Mounting civilian toll in Gaza

According to the Gaza health ministry, more than 62,686 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began. The ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians but estimates that about half of those killed were women and children. While Israel disputes these figures, it has not provided alternative casualty data.