Israel accepts new Gaza ceasefire plan put forward by US, proposal to halt offensive for 60 days Hamas confirmed that it had received the proposal from mediators and was currently reviewing its contents.

Washington:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel has agreed to a new ceasefire proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, according to Reuters, citing Israeli media reports on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian militant group Hamas confirmed that it had received the proposal from mediators and was currently reviewing its contents.

Speaking in Washington on Wednesday, Witkoff expressed optimism about the possibility of ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas and securing the release of hostages taken during the initial stages of the war.

"I have some very good feelings about getting to a long-term resolution — a temporary ceasefire and a long-term resolution, a peaceful resolution of that conflict," Witkoff said.

What is the new Gaza ceasefire proposal?

Although the full text of Witkoff's proposal has not been made public, a Hamas official and an Egyptian official independently shared some of its contents with the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

According to those sources, the proposal includes a 60-day pause in hostilities, guarantees for serious negotiations aimed at reaching a lasting truce, and assurances that Israel will not resume military operations following the release of hostages, unlike what happened after a previous truce collapsed in March.

Under the terms of the proposal, Israeli forces would withdraw to positions held during the first ceasefire. In return, Hamas would release 10 living hostages and several bodies over the course of the 60-day pause, in exchange for the release of more than 1,100 Palestinian prisoners, including 100 individuals serving lengthy sentences for deadly attacks.

Israel has reiterated its commitment to regaining control of Gaza and continuing military operations until Hamas is dismantled, disarmed, or exiled, and the remaining 58 hostages taken during the 7 October 2023 attack are returned.