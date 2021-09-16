Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Islamic State head Adnan Abou Walid neutralised by French troops in Sahel

French President Emmanuel Macron early Thursday said the head of Islamic State, Adnan Abou Walid al Sahraoui has been "neutralised" by French forces in the Sahel. The information was shared by the french president on Twitter, who said, Adnan Abou Walid al Sahraoui, leader of the Islamic State terrorist group in the Great Sahara, has been neutralised by French forces.

"Adnan Abou Walid al Sahraoui, leader of the Islamic State terrorist group in the Great Sahara, has been neutralised by French forces. This is another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel," Macron wrote on Twitter.

For former colonial power France, Adnan Abou Walid Sahraoui was the most wanted jihadist in the Sahel.

He headed a branch of the Islamic State group, which is highly active in the border region linking Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

