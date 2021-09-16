Thursday, September 16, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Islamic State head Adnan Abou Walid neutralised by French troops in Sahel

Islamic State head Adnan Abou Walid neutralised by French troops in Sahel

For former colonial power France, Adnan Abou Walid Sahraoui was the most wanted jihadist in the Sahel.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 16, 2021 6:32 IST
Islamic State head Adnan Abou Walid neutralised
Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE

Islamic State head Adnan Abou Walid neutralised by French troops in Sahel

French President Emmanuel Macron early Thursday said the head of Islamic State, Adnan Abou Walid al Sahraoui has been "neutralised" by French forces in the Sahel. The information was shared by the french president on Twitter, who said, Adnan Abou Walid al Sahraoui, leader of the Islamic State terrorist group in the Great Sahara, has been neutralised by French forces.

"Adnan Abou Walid al Sahraoui, leader of the Islamic State terrorist group in the Great Sahara, has been neutralised by French forces. This is another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel," Macron wrote on Twitter.

For former colonial power France, Adnan Abou Walid Sahraoui was the most wanted jihadist in the Sahel.

He headed a branch of the Islamic State group, which is highly active in the border region linking Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | NIA files chargesheet against Islamic State terrorist in Al-Hind module case

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News