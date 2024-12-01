ISKCON holds mass prayers across world in protest against atrocity on Hindus in Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI ISKCON priest participates in protest against Bangladesh

ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) held mass prayers at hundreds of temples across the globe against the atrocity on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh on Sunday.

"PRAYER FOR PEACE, Please join your local #ISKCON temple or center for special prayers and kirtan this Sunday, December 1, requesting Lord Krishna to protect our devotees and other religious minorities in Bangladesh," ISKCON posted on X.

Two more ISKCON priests arrested in Bangladesh: ISKCON Kolkata

The mass protest comes day after two more Hindu priests were arrested in Bangladesh. ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das claimed, "I have received information that two more ISKCON monks have been arrested by police in Bangladesh."

In a post on X on Friday night, Radharamn said, "In the meantime, bad news has come: two devotees who went with prasad for Chinmaya Prabhu were arrested on their way back to the temple, and Chinmaya prabhu's secretary is also missing. Please pray for them."

Earlier on Friday, Radharamn had posted, "Another Brahmachari, Sri Shyam Das Prabhu, was arrested by Chattogram Police today."

"Does he look like a terrorist? #FreeISKCONMonks Bangladesh.

The arrest of innocent #ISKCON brahmacharis are deeply shocking & disturbing," Radharamn posted on X on Saturday.

Chinmay Das in Bangladesh Police custody

Chinmay Das, who also served as a spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday while en route to Chattogram to attend a rally. He was denied bail and sent to jail on Tuesday by the Chattogram Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Hindu population reduced from 22 per cent to 8 per cent

Historically, Hindus made up approximately 22 per cent of Bangladesh's population during the 1971 Liberation War. The Hindu population, once a substantial demographic in Bangladesh, has experienced a significant decline in recent decades, with the minority community now comprising only around 8 per cent of the country's total population.

This drop is largely attributed to a combination of socio-political marginalisation, exodus and sporadic violence over the years.

