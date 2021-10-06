Pak Army transfers ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed in surprise reshuffle

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/TWITTER Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been appointed as Peshawar Corps Commander.

ISI chief transferred news: In a surprise move, Pakistan Army on Wednesday transferred the powerful spy agency ISI's chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and appointed him as Peshawar Corps Commander.

However, his replacement on the key post of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief was not immediately announced.

Hameed was appointed as head of the spy agency on June 16, 2019, in a military shake-up. He had previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security.

He is considered as close to Army chief General Qamar Bajwa and was appointed as ISI head at a crucial time due to several external and internal security challenges.

ALSO READ: 'Everything will be Okay': ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed during visit to Afghanistan

He oversaw the crucial changes in Afghanistan where the Taliban took control in August.

In September, he visited Kabul and told the media in a brief chat that "everything will be ok" in Afghanistan, when there were rumours about differences among Taliban ranks due to delay in the announcement of the government.

The Army, in an official statement, also announced two more senior-level postings.

Lt Gen Mohammad Amir was posted as Gujranwala corps commander, while Lt Gen Asim Munir was appointed as the Quarter Master General (QMG) of the Army, the statement said.

Latest World News