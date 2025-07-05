Is Xi Jinping facing a coup? Chinese president's mysterious disappearance sparks global speculation Chinese President Xi Jinping's unusual disappearance from public view since late May has sparked intense speculation about his health and a possible internal power struggle. With no official explanation from Beijing, uncertainty looms over China's political future.

New Delhi:

Chinese President Xi Jinping's sudden disappearance from the public eye since late May has triggered a storm of speculation both within and outside China. His prolonged absence from state media, public events, and diplomatic engagements has raised serious questions about his health, authority, and even the possibility of a power struggle or coup within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

State media does silent on Xi

In a striking shift, China’s state-run media—typically saturated with coverage of Xi Jinping—has noticeably scaled back its reporting on the president. High-profile visits by foreign dignitaries are now being handled by lower-ranking party officials, a move that has further fueled rumors. It has already been confirmed that Xi will not attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Brazil, an unusual move given China's leading role in the bloc.

Such disappearances from the public eye have historically coincided with power transitions or political upheaval in China, prompting observers to ask: Is a major political announcement or change underway?

Signs of military discontent and internal rebellion

Xi, often portrayed as a strongman and authoritarian leader, has in recent years tightened his grip on power by rewriting party rules, purging military officials, and silencing dissent. However, there are increasing signs of internal friction within the Chinese military establishment, particularly within the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

During a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in early June, observers noted an unusual change in Xi's body language—he appeared subdued, his security detail was smaller, and the red-carpet treatment was toned down. Soon after, the official status of his father’s mausoleum was quietly revoked—another potential indicator of Xi’s diminishing symbolic authority.

Who could replace Xi Jinping?

Should Xi be forced out or step down, General Zhang Youxia of the PLA is emerging as a key contender for leadership. Zhang, who has allegedly grown increasingly vocal against Xi’s policies, is believed to have the backing of former Chinese President Hu Jintao. His close ties to the military and growing influence within the CCP make him a possible successor in the event of a power shift.

What does this mean for India?

A change in China’s leadership could significantly impact India-China relations, which have remained tense following recent border clashes. A new Chinese leader might attempt to assert dominance by testing India militarily or diplomatically. On the other hand, a leadership vacuum or internal instability could reduce China’s assertiveness on the global stage, at least temporarily. India will need to remain vigilant and adapt its foreign policy based on how the situation evolves in Beijing.

Was Xi last seen on June 30?

While rumours of Xi's disappearance began around May 20, he was reportedly seen in early June during his meeting with President Lukashenko. Recently, the South China Morning Post released a video showing Xi addressing the Politburo of the Communist Party. According to Chinese media, the footage is dated June 30, although its authenticity and timing remain under scrutiny.

Uncertainty looms over China's future

As of now, no official explanation has been given for Xi Jinping’s absence or reduced visibility. Whether it’s a temporary retreat, a health-related issue, or the early signs of a major political upheaval, the lack of transparency from Beijing continues to raise global concerns. For now, the world watches closely—waiting to see whether China’s most powerful leader in decades is facing internal rebellion or simply retreating from the spotlight.