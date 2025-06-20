Is bunker buster bomb capable of destroying Iran's nuclear plant? Here's what ex-CIA station chief says Israeli defence officials are urging the US to deploy its powerful 30,000-pound "bunker buster" bombs—munitions that only the US possesses and that are believed to be the only viable option for penetrating Iran's underground facility.

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) station chief Dan Hoffman has termed the escalating Israel-Iran conflict as potentially one of the most pivotal moments of Donald Trump's presidency. As the crisis in the Middle East intensifies, President Trump is reportedly considering whether to support Israel in launching a direct military strike against Iran. As per reports, President Trump has given himself a two-week window to make this critical decision, with diplomatic negotiations still on the table, for now.

At the heart of Israel's request lies the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, a highly fortified Iranian nuclear facility carved deep within a mountain. Israeli defence officials are urging the US to deploy its powerful 30,000-pound "bunker buster" bombs—munitions that only the US possesses and that are believed to be the only viable option for penetrating the underground facility.

Do bunker busters guarantee destruction of Iran's nuclear site

These bunker busters, designed specifically to destroy deeply buried targets unreachable by conventional weapons, have become central to the military calculus. However, speaking to Fox News, Hoffman cautioned that even these advanced bombs offer no guaranteed success in eliminating the Fordow plant. "The day after, what happens with Iran? Do they double down on their relationships with China, and with North Korea, and Russia to try to stay in power and rebuild a nuclear program? The day after is also critically important," Hoffman was quoted as saying by Fox News.

What is the bunker-buster bomb?

"Bunker buster" is a broad term used to describe bombs that are designed to penetrate deep below the surface before exploding. In this case, it refers to the latest GBU-57 A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb in the American arsenal. The roughly 13,600 kilogram precision-guided bomb is designed to attack deeply buried and hardened bunkers and tunnels, according to the US Air Force.

It's believed to be able to penetrate about 200 feet below the surface before exploding, and the bombs can be dropped one after another, effectively drilling deeper and deeper with each successive blast. The bomb carries a conventional warhead, but the International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed that Iran is producing highly enriched uranium at Fordo, raising the possibility that nuclear material could be released into the area if the GBU-57 A/B were used to hit the facility.

