Ireland: 6-year-old Indian-origin girl assaulted, hit on private parts amid spate of hate crimes

Dublin:

A six-year-old girl of Indian origin was brutally assaulted outside her home in Waterford, Ireland, in what is being called the first reported racist attack on a child of Indian descent in the country. The attackers, a group of older children, reportedly shouted "Go back to India" during the assault and inflicted injuries to her private parts.

The incident occurred on the evening of August 4 while the child was playing with friends near her home. According to her mother, who spoke to The Irish Mirror, the group consisted of several boys aged between 12 and 14, and one girl aged around eight.

Mother narrates ordeal

The mother, a nurse who has lived in Ireland for eight years and recently gained citizenship, said she was watching her daughter from the house while feeding her 10-month-old son. She briefly stepped inside to attend to him when the attack took place.

"I told her I’d be back in a second after feeding the baby," she said. Moments later, her daughter returned crying and visibly shaken. “She couldn’t even speak, she was so scared.”

Boys punched her face, shouted racial slurs

A friend of the child recounted that five boys had punched her in the face and one had pushed a bicycle wheel into her private parts. The attackers also reportedly used abusive language, calling her a "dirty Indian" and shouting racial slurs.

The mother said her daughter cried in bed after the assault and is now afraid to go outside. “We no longer feel safe here, even just outside our home,” she said. “It doesn’t feel like she can play without fear.”

She later identified the same group of boys loitering in the area. "They were laughing and staring at me. They know I’m her mother."

The family moved to the Kilbarry area of Waterford City in January this year.

Despite the trauma, the mother said she is not seeking punishment for the children involved but hopes they receive counselling and proper guidance. "We came here as professionals to help fill a labour shortage. We are qualified, well-trained. It’s not easy to come here," she said.

Racist attacks in Ireland

The attack has sparked wider concern among the Indian community in Ireland, as it follows a string of recent assaults. Last month, a 40-year-old Indian man was attacked and stripped in public by a teenage gang in Tallaght, Dublin. Since July 19, at least three such incidents targeting Indian-origin individuals have been reported in the capital.

The latest incident has intensified growing fears about the safety and integration of Indian families in Ireland.