Iraqi armed group announces $10 million bounty for killing 'criminal' Donald Trump

Baghdad:

An organisation identifying itself as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed to have announced a $10 million reward for anyone who kills US President Donald Trump. The announcement was made through a statement circulated on its affiliated channels, in which the group accused Trump of being responsible for the deaths of senior Iranian-backed commanders and vowed continued retaliation. The statement has not been independently verified, and there has been no immediate response from the White House or US authorities at the time of writing.

Statement invokes Quran and accuses Trump of crimes

The statement opens with the Islamic invocation, "In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful," followed by a verse from the Quran. It quotes, "And there is life for you in legal retribution (Qisas), O people of understanding, so that you may become righteous."

The group alleged that the US administration's "moral decline" is reflected in what it described as Trump's continued targeting of the legacy of slain commanders Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al Muhandis, both of whom were killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.

According to the statement, "The greatest proof of the moral collapse of the American administration is that the criminal Trump, in his arrogance and aggression, continues to target the martyr commanders Haji Qasem Soleimani and Haji Abu Mahdi al Muhandis. May Allah be pleased with them. The resistance has responded to this impure act with honour and pride and will continue to do so throughout its existence."

(Image Source : REPORTER) Islamic Resistance in Iraq released a statement offering a reward for anyone who kills Donald Trump.

Group announces $10 million bounty

The statement further declares that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has placed a $10 million bounty on Donald Trump. It says, "The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announces that it has placed a reward of 10 million US dollars on the head of the criminal Trump. Whoever shed the blood of Iraqis, displaced them, targeted our leaders, killed our children or our scholars will not be allowed to live in peace by the free people of the world."

The statement concludes with another warning directed at the US President. It reads, "The criminal Trump will receive nothing from us except humiliation. We swear by the martyrs and the mujahideen that we will shake the thrones of the aggressors until the fortresses of tyranny collapse."

Why Soleimani and al Muhandis remain central to the conflict

The killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al Muhandis in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport in January 2020 sharply escalated tensions between the United States, Iran and Iran-backed armed groups across the Middle East.

Since then, several Iran-aligned militias operating in Iraq have repeatedly issued threats against US interests and senior American officials, often citing the deaths of Soleimani and al Muhandis as justification for retaliation.

No official response yet

As of now, neither the White House nor US law enforcement agencies have publicly responded to the latest statement. The authenticity of the claim and the operational capability behind the threat remain unverified. Authorities generally treat public threats against serving or former heads of state with seriousness, and any such statements are closely monitored by security agencies.

ALSO READ: US troops to exit Iraq by September as Trump confirms end of 23-year military mission in the country