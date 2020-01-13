In wake of regional tensions, Iraq to purchase Russian S-300 defence system

Iraq's Ambassador to Iran Saad Jawad Qandil on Monday said that the Gulf nation could purchase the Russian S-300 defence system. This comes as Iraq has seen several aerial attacks in the last few days.

"It is possible that Iraq will buy the systems," Qandil said.

He added that Iraq was seeking to diversify its weapons imports. He also asid that Baghdad had arms-transfer agreements with Moscow.

On 9 January, Iraq’s Parliament Security and Defence Committee chairman, Mohammad Ridha, had said that Iraq and Russia had resumed talks of purchasing S-300 defence systems.

