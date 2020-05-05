Image Source : AP Iraq implements odd-even traffic restriction to curb COVID-19

The Iraqi authorities imposed new health restrictions, including using odd-even vehicle rationing system, to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. A statement by the office of caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday said that the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, headed by Abdul Mahdi, decided to implement the traffic restriction system as of Tuesday in accordance with instructions to be issued later by the Ministry of Interior, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement did not give further details about the period of validity of the decision.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Health Ministry said in a statement that it has recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours after using 4,324 test kits across the country, bringing the total number of test kits used so far since the beginning of disease registration in Iraq to 107,586.

So far, Iraq has reported 2,246 COVID-19 cases, out of whom 98 have died while 1,544 recovered, the statement said.

The latest 50 new cases were 31 in the capital Baghdad, 14 in Basra, three in Dhi Qar and two in Muthanna, according to the statement.

The Iraqi authorities have taken several measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, including a nationwide curfew.

Earlier in April, the Iraqi authorities decided to partially lift the curfew from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. between April 21 and May 22 except for Friday and Saturday, which covers most of the holy month of Ramadan starting from April 24.

On April 26, a Chinese team of medical experts left Iraq after 50-day stay to support the Iraqi health system to contain the pandemic.

China has also donated medical aid to Iraq to combat the coronavirus pandemic. On March 7, China sent the first batch of medical aid to Iraq, followed by the second batch on April 8, and the third on April 20.

