Iranian Army officer shot dead in terrorist attack near Pakistan border

Tehran: A day after Iran attacked Pakistan's militant outfit, a member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards was shot dead in the country's southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province that borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

This came a day after Iran launched massive attacks targeting what it described as bases inside Pakistan for the militant group Jaish al-Adl--a Sunni militant group which largely operates across the border in nuclear-armed Pakistan. According to the Pakistani government, the missile infiltrated their airspace and killed at least two children.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

