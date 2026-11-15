Iran will not remain in 'state of neither war nor peace', Tehran's top negotiator warns US

Against the backdrop of lingering uncertainty over the Iran war, Tehran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday that the Islamic Republic would never remain in neither a state of "war nor peace", calling out the United States (US) to accept its seven logical conditions to bring an end to ongoing conflict.

But Ghalibaf, who is Speaker of Iran's Parliament, said Tehran's armed forces would decide the geography of the battlefield if Washington makes anymore mistake. He said it does not matter to Iran if the US "wants negotiations or war".

"If they accept our seven reasonable conditions, which are the result of the Iranian nation's sacrifices and struggles, the path to an agreement remains open," Ghalibaf said in the opening address of the Parliament's virtual plenary session.

"However, if the Americans make another mistake this time, it will be the capabilities and determination of Iran's Armed Forces that determine the geographical scope of the battlefield, not their wishes or intentions. The smoke of a new war will affect many others," he said, as cited by Iranian Students' News Agency.

Iran's new missile city

In his opening remarks, Ghalibaf said a new missile city was unveiled while the conflict continued with the US. He said this signifies a shift in the region's strategic equations. He also hailed Iran's aerospace force, saying it has deprived the "Zionist regime of sleep", referring to Israel.

Ghalibaf also targeted US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over his recent remarks, saying his "unethical language" has shown the desperation that the US is facing. However, Ghalibaf underlined that Iran continues to face inflation, unemployment and price fluctuations.

"Fully protecting the livelihoods of people who have resisted one of the greatest wars in history for more than eight months is the minimum and most fundamental duty of all of us as officials," he stressed.

"If inflation sometimes makes an increase in the price of a product unavoidable, the existence of multiple prices for the same product has nothing to do with inflation and is the result of inadequate market supervision," he added.

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