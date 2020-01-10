Image Source : AP Iran will have nuclear weapons in 'fairly short period of time' if it violates JCPOA: France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said that Iran could have a nuclear bomb in 1-2 years if they violate the nuclear accord signed between Iran and the combined alliance of Russia, China, France, USA, UK, Germany and EU.

"If they continue with unraveling the Vienna agreement, then yes, within a fairly short period of time, between one and two years, they could have access to a nuclear weapon, which is not an option", Le Drian told RTL radio," Le Drian told RTL radio.

This comes ahead of the emergency meeting called by the EU foreign ministers to address the escalating tension in the Gulf. The combined effort of the ministers is likely to be to guide the US and Iran away from a path that leads to a certain confrontation and even war.

Iran, in the aftermath of the killing of General Qasem Soleimani, said that it would back off from the JCPOA and look to stockpile enriched Uranium required to build nuclear weapons.

Iranian missiles struck the US base in Iraq on Wednesday morning leading to a passage of uneasy calm. US President Donald Trump, to some people's surprise, said that he would never let Iran make a nuclear bomb as long as he is president.