Iran warns of wide retaliation as US mulls attacks on Tehran's energy infrastructure

Tehran:

Iran has issued a strong warning that any strike on its energy facilities would trigger a broad and direct response against the United States and its allies in the region. The statement was delivered by Ebrahim Zolfaghari, speaking on behalf of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, according to state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting. He said Iran would not limit its retaliation to military sites alone, but could also target energy networks, technology systems and desalination plants linked to its adversaries.

Zolfaghari warned that any attack on Iran’s fuel and energy sector would be met with strikes on similar infrastructure tied to the United States and regional partners.



Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Pentagon is preparing for multiple scenarios, including the possible deployment of ground forces. Sources familiar with internal discussions told CBS News that military planners are developing detailed strategies to support potential decisions by Donald Trump.

Although Trump has publicly denied immediate plans to send troops, he has not ruled out future action. Speaking to reporters, he said he was not considering deployment “at this time,” but added he would not disclose such decisions in advance.

President has a range of options, says White House

The White House has echoed this cautious stance. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that defence officials are simply ensuring the president has a full range of options, stressing that preparation does not mean a final decision has been made.

Behind the scenes, however, military officials are said to be reviewing operational details, including the handling of detainees in case of conflict. Planning reportedly includes identifying facilities where captured personnel could be held.

At the same time, US forces are being repositioned. Elements of the 82nd Airborne Division, along with Marine units, are being readied for rapid deployment. Thousands of Marines are already moving towards the Middle East, with naval groups departing from California in recent days.

These developments point to a growing state of readiness as tensions continue to rise, even as public statements suggest restraint.