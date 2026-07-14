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Iran War LIVE Updates: US continues to strike Iran as tensions explode in Middle East

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Iran War LIVE Updates: The US launched fresh strikes on Iran after President Donald Trump announced the reinstatement of a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. The latest developments have pushed Brent crude above USD 84 per barrel, raising concerns over global energy prices and regional stability.

Children were seen playing in the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz, as a plume of smoke rose from an explosion in the background.
Children were seen playing in the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz, as a plume of smoke rose from an explosion in the background. Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

The US launched fresh strikes on Iran this morning, hours after President Donald Trump said Washington is "reinstating" a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. He also suggested the United States will charge other ships for safe passage, upending hundreds of years of American policy supporting freedom of navigation across the globe.

Iran responded with attacks targeting Bahrain and two tankers associated with the United Arab Emirates travelling through the strait, killing one mariner and wounding eight others. The Emirates threatened to retaliate against Iran, potentially drawing the nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai back into fighting with Tehran.

The attacks come as Iran and the US both vie for control of the strait through which a fifth of all crude oil and natural gas once passed in peacetime. The price of benchmark Brent crude oil rose to a one-month high of over USD 84 in trading early Tuesday, still well below the nearly USD 120 reached at the height of the war but threatening to make costs everywhere higher. US Central Command announced on social media that the US military had begun another round of strikes against Iran.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the Iran-US War.

Live updates :Iran War

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  • 9:56 AM (IST)Jul 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Iran claims it downed American MQ-1 drone over Hormuz

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it downed an American MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying the ongoing military confrontation between Tehran and Washington. According to Iran's state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the development was announced via a post on X, which stated that the American drone had been downed over the strategic waterway. The report was subsequently carried by several other Iranian state media outlets.

  • 9:52 AM (IST)Jul 14, 2026
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    Jordan's military says it intercepted four missiles launched by Iran, reports news agency AP.
     
  • 9:41 AM (IST)Jul 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Indian crew member killed after Iranian missiles hit UAE oil tankers

    The UAE’s Defence Ministry on Tuesday said two of its oil tankers have been targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles in Omani waters in the Strait of Hormuz. An Indian national crew member was killed in the attack on the Mombasa tanker, with eight people wounded, it added. In a post on X, the UAE Ministry of Defence stated that the national tankers 'Mombasa' and 'Al Bahiyah' were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters.

    Read the full story here

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Jul 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Iran retaliates with attacks on Bahrain and UAE-linked tankers

    Iran retaliated following the US strikes by launching attacks on Bahrain and two tankers linked to the United Arab Emirates in the Strait of Hormuz. The retaliation has significantly heightened tensions across the Gulf region.

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Jul 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    US plans to charge ships for safe passage through Strait

    In a major policy shift, President Donald Trump announced that the US intends to charge commercial vessels for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. He argued that America deserves compensation for providing maritime security in the strategically important waterway.

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Jul 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    US is taking control of Strait of Hormuz: Trump

    Donald Trump claimed that the United States is now controlling the Strait of Hormuz and restoring the blockade on Iran. He said Washington's objective is to eliminate Iran's offensive capabilities while securing one of the world's most critical maritime routes.

  • 9:36 AM (IST)Jul 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Trump calls latest operation 'another major attack'

    Reacting to the military operation, President Donald Trump described the strikes as "another major attack". Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said the US was hitting Iran "very hard" and vowed that the operations would continue.

  • 9:36 AM (IST)Jul 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    US military says strikes will continue against Iranian forces

    The US Central Command confirmed that American forces had begun another wave of attacks on Iranian targets. The military said the strikes are aimed at weakening Iran's ability to target civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

  • 9:35 AM (IST)Jul 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    US launches fresh strikes on Iran after Trump's blockade announcement

    The United States launched a fresh round of airstrikes on Iran early Tuesday, just hours after President Donald Trump announced that Washington was "reinstating" a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. The latest military action marks another major escalation in the ongoing conflict.

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