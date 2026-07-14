Iran War LIVE Updates: US continues to strike Iran as tensions explode in Middle East

New Delhi:

The US launched fresh strikes on Iran this morning, hours after President Donald Trump said Washington is "reinstating" a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. He also suggested the United States will charge other ships for safe passage, upending hundreds of years of American policy supporting freedom of navigation across the globe.

Iran responded with attacks targeting Bahrain and two tankers associated with the United Arab Emirates travelling through the strait, killing one mariner and wounding eight others. The Emirates threatened to retaliate against Iran, potentially drawing the nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai back into fighting with Tehran.

The attacks come as Iran and the US both vie for control of the strait through which a fifth of all crude oil and natural gas once passed in peacetime. The price of benchmark Brent crude oil rose to a one-month high of over USD 84 in trading early Tuesday, still well below the nearly USD 120 reached at the height of the war but threatening to make costs everywhere higher. US Central Command announced on social media that the US military had begun another round of strikes against Iran.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the Iran-US War.