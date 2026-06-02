June 2, 2026
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Iran war LIVE updates: Israeli strikes continue across Southern Lebanon despite ceasefire push

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Iran has suspended indirect negotiations with the United States following Israel's ongoing military operations in Lebanon, significantly raising tensions in an already volatile region. While US President Donald Trump claims he has secured a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.

Iran war LIVE updates
Iran war LIVE updates Image Source : AP FILE
New Delhi:

Iran has suspended indirect talks with the United States, accusing Israel of continuing its military operations despite growing international pressure for restraint. Tehran has warned that if attacks on Lebanon continue, it may move beyond halting negotiations and could directly confront what it calls the "enemy." The diplomatic setback comes even as US President Donald Trump claims progress on a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Trump said he personally urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pull back forces from Beirut and also held discussions through intermediaries with Hezbollah representatives, who allegedly agreed to stop firing at Israeli forces. However, conflicting signals from Israel have cast doubt over the durability of any ceasefire arrangement. Netanyahu's office has maintained that military operations in southern Lebanon will continue as planned if Hezbollah keeps targeting Israeli cities and civilians.

Meanwhile, Israeli air strikes have continued in parts of southern Lebanon, where authorities report fresh casualties. The conflict has already claimed thousands of lives, with Lebanon's Health Ministry reporting more than 3,400 deaths and over 10,000 injuries since the latest escalation began.

Beyond the battlefield, the crisis is increasingly raising alarm across global markets. After concerns over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, attention is now shifting to the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a strategic maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea with international shipping lanes. Iranian officials and regional allies have hinted that further escalation could place this crucial trade route at risk, threatening global oil supplies and international commerce.

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all the LIVE updates on Iran war…

 

Live updates :Iran War

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  • 11:34 AM (IST)Jun 02, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Israeli strikes continue across Southern Lebanon despite ceasefire push

    Israeli military operations continued across southern Lebanon on Tuesday, with artillery shelling reported near Nabatieh and air strikes targeting multiple locations in the region. According to reports from the ground, Israeli forces fired artillery near Nabatieh, while strikes hit the villages of Shukin and Kafr Tibnit. Israeli drones also carried out three separate attacks on the town of Tallet Tol in the Nabatieh district.

  • 11:27 AM (IST)Jun 02, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Diplomatic efforts face major test

    With Iran suspending talks, Israel continuing military operations and concerns growing over global trade routes, diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider regional conflict are facing one of their toughest tests yet.

  • 11:26 AM (IST)Jun 02, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Houthis back in focus amid shipping threats

    Iran's latest warning has once again drawn attention to Yemen's Houthi movement. The Iran-backed group previously targeted commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

  • 11:22 AM (IST)Jun 02, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Trump-Netanyahu call reportedly turns heated

    According to an Axios report, Trump reportedly had a tense phone conversation with Netanyahu, expressing frustration over Israel's continued strikes in Lebanon. However, Trump later described the call as "very productive" and said Israel had agreed not to send troops into Beirut.

  • 11:21 AM (IST)Jun 02, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Wny Bab al-Mandeb matters to the world?

    The Bab al-Mandeb Strait links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and carries nearly 15% of global maritime trade. Any disruption could force ships to take longer routes around Africa, increasing transportation costs and potentially affecting global energy prices.

  • 11:05 AM (IST)Jun 02, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Iran threatens key global shipping route

    Iran has warned that another major maritime chokepoint, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, could come under pressure if regional tensions continue to rise. 

  • 11:02 AM (IST)Jun 02, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Lebanon death toll climbs above 3,400

    According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, Israeli military operations have killed 3,433 people and injured 10,395 others since the latest escalation began. 

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Jun 02, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Trump claims Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire understanding

    Trump said Hezbollah had agreed to stop shooting at Israeli forces and that Israel would not attack Hezbollah positions. However, conflicting statements from Israeli officials have raised questions about whether a full ceasefire is actually in place.

  • 10:41 AM (IST)Jun 02, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Netanyahu says military operations will continue

    Despite Trump's ceasefire push, Netanyahu's office said Israeli forces would continue operations in southern Lebanon. Israel has maintained that military action will persist if Hezbollah continues firing at Israeli cities and civilians.

  • 10:36 AM (IST)Jun 02, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Trump claims he urged Netanyahu to pull back from Beirut

    US President Donald Trump said he personally asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to withdraw forces from Beirut and avoid further escalation in the Lebanese capital. Trump also claimed he had spoken with Hezbollah representatives through intermediaries.

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Jun 02, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Iran warns of 'direct confrontation' if attacks continue

    Iranian chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran could move beyond suspending talks and consider direct confrontation if Israel's military campaign in Lebanon continues.

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Jun 02, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Iran suspends talks with US over Lebanon offensive

    Iran has suspended indirect negotiations with the United States, citing Israel's ongoing military operations in Lebanon. Tehran said diplomacy cannot continue while Israeli attacks persist.

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