Iran war LIVE updates: Israeli strikes continue across Southern Lebanon despite ceasefire push

New Delhi:

Iran has suspended indirect talks with the United States, accusing Israel of continuing its military operations despite growing international pressure for restraint. Tehran has warned that if attacks on Lebanon continue, it may move beyond halting negotiations and could directly confront what it calls the "enemy." The diplomatic setback comes even as US President Donald Trump claims progress on a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Trump said he personally urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pull back forces from Beirut and also held discussions through intermediaries with Hezbollah representatives, who allegedly agreed to stop firing at Israeli forces. However, conflicting signals from Israel have cast doubt over the durability of any ceasefire arrangement. Netanyahu's office has maintained that military operations in southern Lebanon will continue as planned if Hezbollah keeps targeting Israeli cities and civilians.

Meanwhile, Israeli air strikes have continued in parts of southern Lebanon, where authorities report fresh casualties. The conflict has already claimed thousands of lives, with Lebanon's Health Ministry reporting more than 3,400 deaths and over 10,000 injuries since the latest escalation began.

Beyond the battlefield, the crisis is increasingly raising alarm across global markets. After concerns over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, attention is now shifting to the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a strategic maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea with international shipping lanes. Iranian officials and regional allies have hinted that further escalation could place this crucial trade route at risk, threatening global oil supplies and international commerce.

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