Washington:

Iran allegedly used Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service to support military operations against US forces in West Asia, including coordinating troop movements and operating one-way attack drones, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report published on Saturday (local time), Musk was furious during the first week of March, after the United States and Israel began bombing Iran and Tehran retaliated with ballistic missile and drone strikes targeting US military bases across the region.

Elon Musk was angered by both Iran's use of Starlink

Musk reportedly learnt that Iran was using Starlink for its military campaign, while the US military was also deploying the service's militarised version, Starshield, to operate one-way attack drones under a cheaper plan intended for ground operations.

The alleged use of Starlink by Iran to support its military operations had not been previously reported, the newspaper said, citing four people familiar with the operations. Two people familiar with internal company discussions said Musk was angered by both Iran's use of the service and the Pentagon's use of Starshield.

SpaceX and Musk did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Starlink provided alternative communication channel

A classified briefing on the war provided to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth this summer reportedly detailed Iran's use of the technology for command and control operations and to oversee one-way attack drone missions.

According to the report, Starlink appeared to offer Tehran an alternative communication channel as US forces focused on disrupting Iran's conventional communications systems.

However, Pentagon spokeswoman Kingsley Wilson told The Post, "We are not aware of the existence of a Central Command report to [the war secretary's office] pertaining to this subject."

She declined to comment on whether Iran was using Starlink in military operations, including in the Port Shuaiba attack, or on the Starshield pricing issue. US Central Command also declined to respond to detailed questions, while the Pentagon has not released its findings on the attack.

The report highlighted the challenges faced by SpaceX in preventing adversaries from accessing its satellite internet service while maintaining connectivity for ordinary Iranians and dissidents.

Starlink service available at no cost to users in Iran

In January, Starlink reportedly made its service available at no cost to users in Iran after authorities imposed a communications blackout during a crackdown on anti-government protests, The New York Times reported.

Satellite industry executives told The Post that once terminals enter the public sphere, it becomes difficult to prevent them from falling into adversaries' hands.

One executive described the dilemma as whether to shut down service across Iran, depriving dissidents of connectivity, or keep it available, potentially allowing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to use the technology.

Iran's extensive sanctions-evasion and procurement networks could also have helped it obtain Starlink terminals, according to Cari Stinebower, a former US Treasury Department lawyer.

"The Iranians are really good at this," she told The Post, adding that front companies operating through third countries could potentially have fooled legitimate exporters.

"It's just really hard to police it," Stinebower said.

(With ANI inputs)

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