  Iran-Israel War Live: Trump says Iran war could end soon, but oil disruption would trigger harsher strikes
Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

Iran-Israel War Live: Oil prices briefly shot to highest level since 2022 a day after Iran selected Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his late father as Iran's supreme leader. Investors saw it as a signal that Iran was digging in 10 days into the war launched by the United States and Israel.

Tel Aviv:

As the war entered its second week, US President Donald Trump said that the war against Iran could be short-lived, but he left open the possibility of an escalation in fighting if global oil supplies are disrupted by the Islamic Republic, which chose a new hard-line supreme leader. Oil prices briefly shot to their highest level since 2022 a day after Iran selected Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his late father as Iran's supreme leader. Investors saw it as a signal that Iran was digging in 10 days into the war launched by the United States and Israel.

But prices later fell and US stocks rose on hopes that the war with Iran may not last much longer. "We took a little excursion" to the Middle East "to get rid of some evil. And, I think you will see it is going to be a short-term excursion", Trump told Republican lawmakers at his golf club near Miami.

Hours later, Trump posted on social media: "If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far." The war has choked off major supplies of oil and gas to world markets and sent fuel prices rising across the US. The fighting has also led foreigners to flee from business hubs and prompted millions to seek shelter as bombs hit military bases, government buildings, oil and water installations, hotels and at least one school.

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Mar 10, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Iran is an institutional system based on law, says Mohammad Fathali

    Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, emphasised the resilience of the country's governance system, stating that Iran continued to function smoothly even under war-like conditions. He said public services and wartime management proceeded without disruption, demonstrating that the Islamic Republic of Iran operates through established laws and institutions rather than relying on any single individual.

     

  • 8:45 AM (IST)Mar 10, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Trump plans to waive certain oil-related sanctions to curb global price surge

    US President Donald Trump has indicated that Washington could implement temporary waivers on specific oil-related sanctions to mitigate the impact of surging global energy costs caused by the escalating conflict involving Iran. 
    He noted that his administration is exploring the short-term removal of certain economic restrictions until the regional situation reaches a point of stability.
    "We're also waiving certain oil-related sanctions to reduce prices. So we have sanctions on some countries. We're going to take those sanctions off until this straightens out," Trump said. 

