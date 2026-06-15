Iran, US agree on peace deal, but there's a catch: The demands Washington must meet first

Washington:

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, has confirmed that Tehran has reached a peace understanding with the United States, marking a significant step towards ending recent hostilities between the two countries.

The announcement came after US President Donald Trump declared that a peace deal with Iran had been completed and that the US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz would be lifted. Iran, however, said further negotiations on a final agreement would depend on Washington fulfilling several commitments outlined in the preliminary understanding.

According to Iran's state-affiliated Press TV, the official signing ceremony for the agreement is scheduled to take place on Friday. Iranian officials said the text of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be released to the public following the signing.

Iran claims diplomatic and military success

Speaking about the agreement, Gharibabadi said Iran had successfully incorporated its core positions into the draft document and described the outcome as a result of both diplomacy and military resistance.

"The enemy that had launched an attack to carry out its sinister objectives suffered defeat in all its goals, and the Islamic Republic of Iran achieved great victories in the war. The memorandum of understanding was not just a product of diplomacy, but is indebted to Iran's military achievements. It is indebted to the pure blood of the martyrs we gave in confronting the enemies of the establishment,” Gharibabadi said.

After the official signing, the text of the memorandum of understanding will be published. On Friday, we will have an official signing, and the heads of the two delegations will hold discussions to determine the future arrangements for negotiations," he added.

Demands Iran has raised for final deal

Iran has made clear that it will not immediately enter the proposed 60-day negotiation period for a comprehensive agreement. According to Gharibabadi, Tehran will first assess whether the United States has met its commitments regarding ending hostilities, removing the blockade and releasing Iranian assets.

"Entering into 60 days of negotiations is conditional upon the fulfilment of these commitments by the United States," Gharibabadi said.

He also stressed that the memorandum should not be viewed as a sign of confidence in Washington's intentions.

"This memorandum of understanding does not mean trusting the enemy," he said. "We will monitor the implementation of US commitments."

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