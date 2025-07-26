Iran terror attack: Gunmen storm judiciary building in Zahedan, eight dead, including three assailants A deadly attack by Jaish al-Adl terrorists on a judiciary building in Zahedan, Iran, left eight dead and several injured, highlighting ongoing unrest in the region.

New Delhi:

A deadly terrorist attack shook southeastern Iran on Friday when armed terrorists stormed a judiciary building in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan province. At least eight people were killed in the assault, including five civilians and three attackers, according to Iranian state media.

The Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl, which has been active in the restive region, claimed responsibility for the attack through a statement cited by the semi-official Fars News Agency. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and explosions around the courthouse, and there are indications that the attack may have included a suicide bomber.

Attack details

According to the judiciary’s official news portal Mizan Online, the gunmen stormed the judges' chambers inside the judiciary complex in central Zahedan. The Mehr News Agency and IRNA, Iran’s state-run news service, confirmed that at least 13 people were injured and have been hospitalised.

Human rights organisation HAALVSH, which monitors the Baluch region, reported that several judiciary officials and security personnel were either killed or wounded during the attack.

Security forces responded swiftly and were able to neutralise the attackers. Authorities confirmed the deaths of three militants during the confrontation.

Regional tensions and background

Sistan-Baluchestan province, located along Iran’s border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, has long been a hotspot for ethnic, religious, and political unrest. The region is predominantly home to Sunni Muslim Baluch minorities, who have frequently expressed grievances over economic marginalisation and lack of political representation.

Jaish al-Adl, a designated terrorist group by Iran, has been involved in several high-profile attacks targeting Iranian security forces and government institutions in the past. The group claims to be fighting for the rights of Sunni minorities in Iran but is also accused by Tehran of having links with foreign powers and being involved in drug trafficking and cross-border terrorism.

Iranian officials have strongly condemned the attack, labelling it an act of terrorism intended to destabilise national security. Investigations are underway, and security in the region has been heightened.

No further casualties have been reported as of now, but authorities have advised residents to avoid the area around the courthouse while the investigation continues.