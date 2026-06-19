Iran signals greater control over Strait of Hormuz, asks ships to register despite free transit

Tehran:

One of the world's most strategically important maritime passages, the Strait of Hormuz, has reopened to international shipping following the implementation of a ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States. The development marks the end of nearly four months of severe disruption that rattled global energy markets and triggered concerns over oil and natural gas supplies worldwide. The reopening follows the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian aimed at ending the conflict that began earlier this year.

The Strait of Hormuz serves as a critical gateway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and is responsible for transporting nearly 20 per cent of the world's energy supplies under normal circumstances. Any disruption in the waterway has immediate implications for international trade, shipping and fuel prices.

Iran signals future regulation of shipping traffic

Even as shipping traffic resumes, Tehran appears to be preparing for greater oversight of maritime movement through the strait. A newly established Iranian body, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, issued a directive on Friday asking vessels transiting the route to register with the agency. While ships are currently allowed to pass without any charges, the move has sparked speculation that Iran may eventually introduce transit fees or additional regulatory requirements. The guidance is being viewed as an indication that Tehran intends to play a more active role in managing one of the world's busiest energy corridors.

Shipping traffic expected to recover gradually

Before hostilities erupted on February 28, an average of around 138 vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz every day, according to maritime monitoring agencies. However, following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, shipping activity plunged dramatically. At the peak of the crisis, daily vessel movement reportedly dropped to single digits as security concerns escalated.

Iran responded to the attacks by effectively shutting down the strategic waterway, prompting the United States to impose a naval blockade on Iranian ports weeks later. With the strait now reopening, global energy markets are expected to receive much-needed relief as oil and gas shipments gradually return to normal levels.

Peace talks hit setback as violence flares in Lebanon

While the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has raised hopes of stability, fresh violence in Lebanon has complicated efforts to secure a broader and more permanent peace agreement. Scheduled talks between US and Iranian officials were called off after intense clashes erupted between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

According to officials familiar with the mediation process, Iranian representatives decided against travelling to Switzerland for the planned negotiations, insisting that hostilities in Lebanon must cease before diplomatic discussions can move forward. US Vice President JD Vance also cancelled his scheduled visit amid the deteriorating security situation.

Israel-Hezbollah conflict emerges as biggest hurdle

Overnight military operations by Israel targeted locations in southern and eastern Lebanon, while Hezbollah reported fierce fighting on the ground. Lebanon's Health Ministry said at least 21 people were killed in the latest round of violence. Israel, meanwhile, reported the deaths of four soldiers.

Analysts believe the Israel-Hezbollah conflict remains the most fragile component of the broader Iran-related peace framework. Neither Israel nor Hezbollah is a signatory to the agreement reached between Washington and Tehran, yet their actions have the potential to derail the entire process.

Despite signalling support for a broader regional settlement, Iran has also made clear that it remains committed to protecting its strategic interests in Lebanon and maintaining support for Hezbollah, one of its closest regional allies.

Nuclear negotiations remain at the centre of diplomacy

The postponed talks were expected to focus primarily on restrictions related to Iran's nuclear programme, a central issue that contributed to the outbreak of the conflict earlier this year. Diplomatic mediators are now working to reschedule the negotiations, hoping to preserve momentum generated by the recent truce. Beyond addressing nuclear concerns, the discussions are also expected to lay the groundwork for a permanent settlement aimed at preventing future military escalation in the region.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters to the world

The Strait of Hormuz is widely regarded as one of the most important chokepoints in global trade. A significant portion of crude oil and liquefied natural gas exported from Gulf nations passes through the narrow waterway. Any interruption in traffic can trigger volatility in global energy prices, impact inflation and disrupt supply chains across Asia, Europe and North America. This is why the reopening of the route is being closely watched by governments, energy companies and financial markets around the world.

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