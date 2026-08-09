Iran sets seven conditions for Strait of Hormuz reopening, demands US to 'correct its behaviour'

Tehran:

Iran has issued fresh and far-reaching conditions for reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, saying the waterway will remain closed until the United States changes its approach towards Tehran. The development comes as tensions continue to simmer across the Middle East, with the UAE reporting an Iranian missile attack on a vessel owned by state-run energy giant ADNOC.

Meanwhile, Yemen's military launched attacks against Iran-backed Houthi rebels, while Turkey's parliament took a step forward on a proposed law aimed at supporting a peace process with the country's Kurdish insurgents. Here are the key developments from across the Middle East on Saturday.

Iran sets conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz

As reported by AP, Iran's Supreme National Security Council said the Strait of Hormuz would not reopen until the United States "corrects its behaviour". According to a statement published by Iranian state broadcaster, Secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, who is also a commander in Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard, said Washington must permanently end the war with Iran and its allied armed groups in the region.

Iran has also demanded that the US:

Never threaten Iran again

Lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports

Withdraw its military forces from the region

Compensate Iran for war-related damage

Lift sanctions

Release frozen Iranian assets "unconditionally"

There was no immediate response from the US to the latest demands. Under an interim agreement reached in June, discussions on sanctions, compensation and frozen Iranian assets were expected to form part of a final deal. The 60-day period set for negotiations is due to end in just over a week, although it could potentially be extended.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier on Saturday that Tehran was close to reaching a separate agreement with Oman on managing the strait, particularly on determining a transit route for vessels.

However, he said reopening the waterway remained dependent on other conditions and accused the US of violating the interim agreement.

Oman, which has been mediating the talks, said discussions were continuing in a "positive and constructive atmosphere" and condemned attacks on vessels in the strait.

UAE says ADNOC vessel targeted in Strait of Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates said a vessel owned by Abu Dhabi's state-owned oil and gas company ADNOC was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE Foreign Ministry said Iran fired a missile at the vessel as part of attacks targeting commercial shipping.

ADNOC said there were no casualties in the incident, which took place early Saturday. The company claimed that more than a dozen of its vessels have been attacked by missiles and drones while crossing the strait since the US and Israel launched the war against Iran in February.

According to ADNOC, one crew member has been killed and 20 others injured in the attacks. The company did not provide details about the location of Saturday's incident or the extent of any damage. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre later reported that a vessel east of Oman's Khasab had been hit by a projectile, triggering a fire that was subsequently extinguished. The vessel and its crew were reported to be safe. It was not immediately clear whether the incident involved the ADNOC vessel.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical route for global oil and natural gas supplies. Vessel traffic through the waterway has remained significantly reduced amid the ongoing conflict.

Turkey says defence pact is not aimed at any country

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said a new defence agreement signed by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey is not directed against any particular country. The agreement, signed on Friday, states that an attack on one of the three countries would be treated as an attack on all. Speaking to Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency, Fidan said the countries had not identified any particular state as a common adversary. He said assistance under the agreement could include intelligence sharing, logistical support or the deployment of military units, depending on the circumstances. A secretariat for the mechanism will be established in Saudi Arabia.

Fidan also said other countries had expressed interest in joining the agreement and indicated that Egypt could participate at a later stage.

Yemen's military attacks Iran-backed Houthis

Yemen's military also launched attacks against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in response to recent strikes carried out by the group in central and eastern parts of the country. Military spokesperson Col. Majed al-Nazili said the strikes targeted Houthi "sites and capabilities" across several front lines. The latest escalation has raised concerns that Yemen's civil war could intensify again after relative calm following a truce in 2022.

The conflict involves Yemen's internationally recognised government, supported by a Saudi-led coalition, and the Iran-backed Houthi movement.

Turkey's Kurdish peace bill clears first hurdle

Turkey's parliament also moved forward with legislation linked to the country's efforts to end its decades-long conflict with Kurdish insurgents. A parliamentary committee approved a draft law aimed at establishing procedures for the disarmament and rehabilitation of members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK. The measure is expected to be considered by the full parliament next week.

The PKK announced last year that it would disarm and disband as part of a peace initiative aimed at ending its long-running conflict with the Turkish state. Under the proposed legislation, the measures would come into effect once Turkey's National Security Council confirms that the group has disbanded and surrendered its weapons.

The conflict between the PKK and the Turkish state has continued since the 1980s and has claimed tens of thousands of lives. Turkey and its Western allies designate the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

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