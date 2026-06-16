Iran seeks UN stamp on peace deal, clause in 14-point agenda in spotlight; know all about it

Tehran:

The United States and Iran have agreed to a long-anticipated peace framework aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East. The deal is based on a 14-point agenda that outlines steps for future cooperation and stability. The agreement is expected to be formally signed on June 19 in Geneva. According to statements attributed to US President Donald Trump, his deputy JD Vance may head the US delegation during the signing process in Switzerland.

The announcement has drawn attention internationally, with many viewing it as a potentially important step forward in regional diplomacy. However, one specific provision in the draft text has drawn attention.

What does Clause 13 state?

Clause 13 of the memorandum, as reported by Iran’s state-linked Mehr News Agency, states that the final agreement must be ratified through a decision of the United Nations Security Council.

In international law, ratification is the stage where a country formally confirms that it accepts a treaty as legally binding. Unlike signing, which only shows intention or approval in principle, ratification creates legal obligations for the state involved.

Once ratified, a country is fully committed under both domestic and international law. Before that stage, however, a government may still withdraw or choose not to proceed.

The process of ratification differs from country to country. In the United States, major treaties generally require approval by a two-thirds majority in the Senate. In Iran, agreements are reviewed by the Islamic Consultative Assembly and the Guardian Council, after which senior state officials formally approve them.

Only after these domestic steps are completed does a treaty become legally binding at the international level. In simple terms, ratification marks the point where an agreement moves from being a political understanding to a legally enforceable commitment.

Senators seek clarity

Republicans in the United States Senate have said they need further details about the agreement between the United States and Iran. Many lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties who returned to Washington on Monday said they still do not have enough information about the deal.

Several senators expressed concern that key facts remain unclear. They said they are waiting for full briefings from the White House before any final decision or approval process moves forward.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said there is still very limited understanding of the arrangement. Speaking to reporters at the Capitol, he said, “I just don't know enough about it.” He added that even experienced observers in Congress do not have a clear picture of the agreement.

Other Republican senators shared similar concerns. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina questioned the lack of transparency, saying, “If it’s a secret deal then how can I take it seriously?”

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