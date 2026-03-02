Iran says it struck multiple US air bases, military sites in Gulf: Here's full list of locations targeted

Dubai:

Iran on Monday said it carried out missile and drone strikes on multiple United States military bases and strategic sites across the Gulf region, marking a sharp escalation in hostilities. According to Iranian statements, the attacks targeted American air bases and military installations in several West Asian countries, with Tehran calling the operation a direct retaliation against US interests in the region.

The strikes came just hours after Israel and the Iran were hit by a joint US-Israeli military operation, which targeted Iranian cities and defence infrastructure.

Here's full list of US air bases targeted

Al Udeid Air Base: Qatar

One of the largest and most strategic US military air hubs in the Middle East.

Serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command (CENTCOM) and hosts combat aircraft, aerial refuellers, ISR (intelligence) assets, and logistics units.

It lies across the Persian Gulf from Iran and has been directly threatened or targeted by Iranian missiles in recent regional escalations.

Ali Al Salem Air Base: Kuwait

Important operational base supporting air operations, logistics, and fighter deployments.

Within range of Iranian missiles and serves as a staging point for missions across the Gulf.

Camp Arifjan & Camp Buehring: Kuwait

Large logistical and troop staging hubs for US forces operating around the Gulf region (not purely airfields but crucial to force projection).

Support transport, supply, tankers, and aircraft contingents.

Prince Sultan Air Base: Saudi Arabia

Hosts US air defense systems (like Patriot and THAAD) and support elements, strategically positioned to cover the Gulf and Iranian approaches.

Frequently cited as a potential target given its importance to US missile defense networks.

Al Dhafra Air Base: United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi)

Used by the US Air Force for refuelling, reconnaissance flights, fighter rotations, and support missions.

A hub for aerial ISR and operations tied to the wider Gulf theater.

US Naval Support Activity: Bahrain

Headquarters of the US 5th Fleet, vital for naval operations in the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean.

Not an air base but a major command and support hub closely linked to regional air operations.

Bases in Iraq and nearby (Closer to Iranian Border)

Al Asad Airbase: Iraq

Large US airbase in western Iraq, previously struck by Iranian ballistic missiles in past escalations.

Used for air operations, surveillance missions, and support flights over Iraq and Syria.

Erbil Air Base: Iraqi Kurdistan

Supports training, intelligence sharing, and some air operations.

Its northern Iraq location lies relatively closer to Iran’s western border.

Harir Air Base: Iraqi Kurdistan

A smaller special operations air base with ongoing US presence used for covert and special forces-related missions.

