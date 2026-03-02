Advertisement
  3. Iran says it struck multiple US air bases, military sites in Gulf: Here's full list of locations targeted

Iran struck US military bases across six Middle Eastern countries after a US-Israel joint operation in Tehran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and inflicting widespread destruction.

A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1.
Dubai:

Iran on Monday said it carried out missile and drone strikes on multiple United States military bases and strategic sites across the Gulf region, marking a sharp escalation in hostilities. According to Iranian statements, the attacks targeted American air bases and military installations in several West Asian countries, with Tehran calling the operation a direct retaliation against US interests in the region.

The strikes came just hours after Israel and the Iran were hit by a joint US-Israeli military operation, which targeted Iranian cities and defence infrastructure. 

Here's full list of US air bases targeted

Al Udeid Air Base: Qatar

  • One of the largest and most strategic US military air hubs in the Middle East.
  • Serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command (CENTCOM) and hosts combat aircraft, aerial refuellers, ISR (intelligence) assets, and logistics units.
  • It lies across the Persian Gulf from Iran and has been directly threatened or targeted by Iranian missiles in recent regional escalations.   

Ali Al Salem Air Base: Kuwait

  • Important operational base supporting air operations, logistics, and fighter deployments.
  • Within range of Iranian missiles and serves as a staging point for missions across the Gulf.   

Camp Arifjan & Camp Buehring: Kuwait

  • Large logistical and troop staging hubs for US forces operating around the Gulf region (not purely airfields but crucial to force projection).
  • Support transport, supply, tankers, and aircraft contingents.

Prince Sultan Air Base: Saudi Arabia

  • Hosts US air defense systems (like Patriot and THAAD) and support elements, strategically positioned to cover the Gulf and Iranian approaches.
  • Frequently cited as a potential target given its importance to US missile defense networks.  

Al Dhafra Air Base: United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi)

  • Used by the US Air Force for refuelling, reconnaissance flights, fighter rotations, and support missions.
  • A hub for aerial ISR and operations tied to the wider Gulf theater.

US Naval Support Activity: Bahrain

  • Headquarters of the US 5th Fleet, vital for naval operations in the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean.
  • Not an air base but a major command and support hub closely linked to regional air operations.  

Bases in Iraq and nearby (Closer to Iranian Border)

Al Asad Airbase: Iraq

  • Large US airbase in western Iraq, previously struck by Iranian ballistic missiles in past escalations.
  • Used for air operations, surveillance missions, and support flights over Iraq and Syria.

Erbil Air Base: Iraqi Kurdistan

  • Supports training, intelligence sharing, and some air operations.
  • Its northern Iraq location lies relatively closer to Iran’s western border.   

Harir Air Base: Iraqi Kurdistan

  • A smaller special operations air base with ongoing US presence used for covert and special forces-related missions.

