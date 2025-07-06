Iran's supreme leader Khamenei makes first public appearance since Iran-Israel war began State-run television showed Khamenei entering the ceremony hall, waving and nodding at a chanting crowd before taking his seat. There was no immediate statement made by him during the event.

Tehran:

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made his first public appearance on Saturday since the 12-day war with Israel began, attending a mourning ceremony on the eve of Ashoura in Tehran. His absence during the conflict had raised speculation over heightened security around the country’s most powerful figure, who holds final authority over all state affairs.

State-run television showed Khamenei entering the ceremony hall, waving and nodding at a chanting crowd before taking his seat. There was no immediate statement made by him during the event.

Heavy toll from conflict

Iran has officially acknowledged the deaths of over 900 people during the war, with thousands more injured. The government has also confirmed significant damage to its nuclear infrastructure. Access to these affected facilities has reportedly been denied to inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog.

Ashoura observance under tight security

Khamenei presided over a religious ceremony commemorating the martyrdom of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at a mosque near his official residence and office in Tehran. The gathering, held under tight security, included senior Iranian officials such as the Parliament speaker.

Ashoura holds deep religious significance in Shiite Islam, symbolizing the martyrdom of Hussein in the 7th century at Karbala. His death at the hands of Sunni forces remains a key event in shaping Shiite identity.

In Iran, a Shiite-majority nation, mourners marked the day with red flags to signify Hussein's blood, black garments and tents to symbolize mourning, and processions of men engaging in chest-beating and self-flagellation. Amid intense summer heat, water was sprayed over participants to provide relief.

Timeline of the Iran-Israel conflict

The war, which erupted on June 13, saw Israel launch widespread attacks on Iran, targeting its nuclear facilities, air defense systems, senior military officials, and atomic scientists.

In response, Iran launched over 550 ballistic missiles at Israel. While most were intercepted, those that penetrated Israel’s defenses caused extensive damage and killed 28 people.