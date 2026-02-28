Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh believed to be killed in Israeli attacks: Reports

Tehran:

Amid escating tensdion in the Middle east, Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in Israeli attacks, reports claimed on Saturday. The development comes as the US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to "seize control of your destiny" and rise up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.

Airstrikes hit offices of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Some of the first strikes appeared to hit areas around the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Iranian media reported strikes nationwide. Smoke could be seen rising from the capital.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the 86-year-old leader was in his offices at the time of the strike. "When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations," Trump said in a video announcing "major combat operations" were underway. "For many years, you have asked for America's help, but you never got it."

Here's what Benjamin Netanyahu said on Israeli strikes in Tehran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed that sweeping goal. "Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands," Netanyahu said.

The strikes opened a stunning new chapter in US intervention in Iran and marked the second time in eight months that the Trump administration has used military force against the Islamic Republic.

They also came just weeks after Trump ordered a military operation to capture Venezuela's president, Nicolás Maduro, and bring him and his wife to New York to face federal drug conspiracy charges.

Trump wants to constrain Iran's nuclear programme

They came after tensions soared in recent weeks as American warships moved into the region, and Trump said he wanted a deal to constrain Iran's nuclear programme at a moment when the country is struggling at home with growing dissent following nationwide protests.



Iran responded as it had been threatening to do for months - first launching a wave of missiles and drones targeting Israel. It followed with strikes targeting US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. The United Arab Emirates and Iraq shut down their airspace.



Iran's Foreign Ministry issued a defiant statement, saying that the country "will not hesitate" in its response. In a statement posted on X, the ministry said: "The time has come to defend the homeland and confront the enemy's military assault."

Forty students were reported killed at a girls' school in southern Iran in the Israeli-US strikes, according to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency. At least 45 others were wounded in the attack in Minab in Iran's Hormozgan province.

Also Read:

'Operation Roaring Lion': Israel releases first video of strikes on Iran | WATCH