Iran rejects link to flydubai incident, calls it 'worn-out tactic' by Israel to divert attention

Iran on Sunday dismissed reports linking it to Wednesday's flydubai incident, describing them as 'baseless' and 'fabricated', while stressing the Islamic Republic remains completely prepared to defend itself.

The remarks were made by Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, who said the country was accused completely on the basis of "fabricated evidence". He also called it an attempt by Israel and its European partners to divert the attention from what is happening in Gaza, calling it a "worn-out tactic".

"This is merely a reminder of an experience that the world has witnessed for itself over the past seven months," Baqaei was quoted as saying by Iran's Tasnim news agency.

Trump's claim against Iran

It was US President Donald Trump who on Thursday linked the incident to Iran and said the Middle East nation could be linked to the Omani co-pilot of the flydubai flight that was filled with Israeli passengers. He said the US would investigate the incident and find out about a possible Iranian connection.

Based on his claims, many western media outlets made similar allegations.

"I would say the answer, based on what I’m hearing, is yes, but we’re working on it right now," he told reporters without provident details about the alleged connection.

Netanyahu's 'very heavy price' warning

Later, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned if any power was responsible for the incident, it would need to a "very heavy price"; although he offered no evidence supporting his claim. He also alleged the co-pilot had "Islamist radical indoctrination".

"As time passes, the picture is becoming clearer: The attacker underwent Islamist radicalisation. He came to crash the plane with all passengers on board," he said on Friday. "We are investigating whether he was sent, and whoever sent him will pay a very heavy price."

Netanyahu also spoke with Captain Smit Machchhar and hailed him as a "true hero", while inviting him to Israel for the independence day event as a guest of honour. He said Machchhar's actions averted a "disaster" similar to the September 11 attacks.

"You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel, and you are a hero of the entire world," Netanyahu told Machchhar during a phone call. "I invite you to light a torch at Israel’s Independence Day ceremony."

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