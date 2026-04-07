Iran rallies with massive human chains to shield power plants as Trump's strike deadline nears | VIDEO

Tehran:

As the countdown to the US strike deadline intensifies, rare scenes of public mobilisation unfolded across Iran on Tuesday. In Ilam, thousands of residents formed long human chains in a show of defiance against US President Donald Trump's threat to target key Iranian infrastructure. The demonstration marked one of the strongest civilian responses so far to Washington's warnings.

According to reports carried by the Tasnim news agency, men, women and children gathered along major roads, waving national flags and holding placards bearing images of Iranian leaders. They joined hands to create long chains aimed at symbolically protecting bridges and power plants from the looming threat of bombardment. Patriotic slogans echoed through the streets as protesters vowed resistance against any potential US strikes.

Nationwide call to shield critical facilities

This wave of mobilisation aligns with a national appeal by Deputy Sports Minister Alireza Rahimi, who urged athletes, artists, students and youth to gather near power plants at 2 PM local time. In a video message, Rahimi described these facilities as the nation's wealth and called upon citizens to safeguard them as the White House deadline approaches. His appeal has amplified local efforts to secure strategic locations in anticipation of possible attacks.

Trump issues most severe warning yet

US President Donald Trump intensified his rhetoric as the deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz draws near. In a post on Truth Social, he warned that the consequences could be catastrophic, writing, "A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will." His message came amid reports of US strikes on Kharg Island and other Iranian assets.

Trump also hinted at political changes in Tehran, claiming, "Now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalised minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?" He added that “47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end,” before concluding with, “God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

US ultimatum to Iran on Strait of Hormuz

Trump has set an 8 pm (Eastern Time) deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that non-compliance will trigger a coordinated strike targeting every power plant and bridge in Iran. According to him, the aim would be to leave these facilities "burning, exploding, and never to be used again" within four hours, adding that “the entire country could be taken out in one night."

The US President stated that Washington had provided a 10-day window for Tehran to accept a pathway to end the war. "They have till tomorrow. Now we will see what happens... After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone ages," he said, marking the ultimatum as Iran's final chance to avert a nationwide blackout.

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