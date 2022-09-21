Iran: 3 killed during protests over Mahsa Amini's death, woman detained over 'improper Hijab'

Follow us on Image Source : AP (Left): A police motorcycle is burning during a protest over the death of a young woman. (Right): Mahsa Amini, who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran, Iran.

Iran protests: At least 3 persons were killed during protests, that intensified in several cities of Iran on Tuesday. Massive protests broke out after Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who died soon after she was detained by the "morality police" for wearing Hijab (headscarf) improperly. Al Jazeera reported that an Iranian Governor, Esmail Zarei Kousha confirmed the news and said that three people died "suspiciously" during "illegal protests" in recent days.

Some visuals shared by Iran News International even showed Iranian security officials directly shooting at protestors, but Governor Kousha of the northwestern Kurdistan province denied any such claims, and said, "Investigations have shown that these people were shot and killed by those working against the establishment and with firearms that are not employed by any tiers of security or law enforcement forces in the province."

On many occasions, angry protestors were also seen getting in a brawl with security. Some visuals showed some protestors fighting back, and others throwing tear gas back at the security officials. According to the governor, one person died in Divandareh, another was left in a car near a hospital in Saqqez, and a third "suspicious" death is being investigated. Authorities said families must be careful as "anti-revolutionary" groups wish to use Mahsa Amini's name as a weapon to advance their own purpose.

As per Al Jazeera, Mahsa Amini, 22, was visiting Tehran with her family when the specialist police unit detained her. After a while, she suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to hospital with the cooperation of the emergency services.

"Unfortunately, she died and her body was transferred to the medical examiner's office," state television said on Friday, reported Al Jazeera. The announcement came a day after Tehran police confirmed Amini had been detained with other women for "instruction" about the rules. Since Amini's death, several protests have erupted in the country.

They began in her hometown of Saqqez, where she was buried, and spread to several cities in Kurdistan. Women were seen burning hijabs and chopping their hair to mark the protest over the death of Amini.

