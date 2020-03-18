Wednesday, March 18, 2020
     
Iran produces drug to heal lung lesion of COVID-19 patients

Iranian researchers have developed a drug combination to heal the lesions in the lungs of COVID-19 patients, IRNA news agency quoted an Iranian health official as saying

Tehran Updated on: March 18, 2020 8:12 IST
Iran produces drug to heal lung lesion of COVID-19 patients
Iran produces drug to heal lung lesion of COVID-19 patients

Iranian researchers have developed a drug combination to heal the lesions in the lungs of COVID-19 patients, IRNA news agency quoted an Iranian health official as saying.

Mostafa Qanei, head of the scientific committee to combat COVID-19, said the "complex" is the combination of three medicines which could reduce the period of hospitalisation of the patients, Xinhua reported.

"We have diagnosed the lung lesion, and this complex aims to heal the lesion," Qanei was quoted as saying.

He noted 40 per cent of the patients who received the medicine left the hospital four days earlier.

Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Tuesday announced that 16,169 people have been affected with the coronavirus, of whom 988 have died.

