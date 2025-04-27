Iran port explosion kills 18, injures near 750, linked to missile fuel shipment | VIDEO At least 18 people were killed and nearly 750 injured after a massive explosion and fire at Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran, reportedly linked to a shipment of chemical materials used in missile fuel production.

Muscat:

Iranian authorities have raised the death toll from a massive explosion and fire at a southern port to at least 18, with nearly 750 others injured, state media reported on Saturday. The blast occurred at Shahid Rajaei port near Bandar Abbas and was reportedly linked to a shipment of chemical materials used for making missile propellant. Helicopters were seen dousing the flames from the air hours after the explosion, which took place as Iranian and American officials met in Oman for a third round of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Iran has not officially blamed the explosion on any attack. However, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier acknowledged that Iranian security services remained on high alert due to past attempts at sabotage and provocation. Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni confirmed the casualties but provided limited details about the cause of the explosion. Reports said the fire, which continued into the night, triggered additional container explosions in the port area.

Security firm links fire to missile fuel shipment

Private security firm Ambrey stated that the port had received a shipment of ammonium perchlorate, a chemical used in solid missile fuel, in March. The shipment reportedly came from China and was intended to replenish Iran’s missile stockpiles, which had been depleted during its recent direct strikes on Israel amid the war with Hamas in Gaza. "The fire was reportedly the result of improper handling of a shipment of solid fuel intended for use in Iranian ballistic missiles," Ambrey said.

Ship-tracking data reviewed by the Associated Press placed one of the vessels carrying the chemical in the vicinity in March. Iran has not publicly acknowledged receiving the cargo, and the Iranian mission to the United Nations did not respond to requests for comment.

Widespread damage and investigation launched

Aerial images released after the explosion showed fires burning across multiple areas of the port. Authorities warned of significant air pollution from chemicals such as ammonia, sulphur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide. Schools and offices in Bandar Abbas will remain closed on Sunday as a precaution.

Located in Hormozgan province, Shahid Rajaei port is a critical gateway for Iranian cargo and lies on the Strait of Hormuz — a key maritime chokepoint through which around 20% of the world’s oil trade passes.

(Based on AP inputs)