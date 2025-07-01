Iran plans to buy Chinese J-10C fighter jets after stalled Russian deal and Israeli strikes Reports suggest that Iran is now prioritising speed and cost-effectiveness in updating its fleet, particularly in the wake of recent security challenges.

New Delhi:

Iran has intensified negotiations with China to acquire Chengdu J-10C multirole fighter jets, following delays in its earlier deal with Russia for Su-35 aircraft and a recent aerial offensive by Israel and the United States.

According to The Moscow Times, citing Iranian newspaper Khorasan, Tehran is seeking to modernise its ageing and underfunded air force and sees the Chinese J-10C as a more affordable alternative to the Russian Su-35. Reports suggest that Iran is now prioritising speed and cost-effectiveness in updating its fleet, particularly in the wake of recent security challenges.

Last month, dozens of Israeli and American warplanes carried out bombing operations over Iranian territory targeting Tehran’s nuclear facilities. During the offensive, Iran’s air force was largely absent and failed to respond effectively. The incident has reportedly added urgency to Iran's military upgrade plans.

Why is Iran eyeing Chinese J-10C jets?

Russian fighter jets delivery delayed

Iran’s earlier agreement with Russia for 50 Su-35 fighter jets has seen only four delivered since the 2023 contract. Facing delays and sanctions, Tehran is now turning to the Chinese J-10C, a 4.5-generation single-engine fighter that is significantly cheaper, by around USD 40–60 million per unit, than the twin-engine Su-35.

Iran has been interested in the J-10 series for nearly two decades. In 2015, negotiations began for the purchase of 150 aircraft, but the deal was stalled due to disagreements over payment. China insisted on payment in foreign currency, while Tehran, facing a shortage of hard currency, offered barter payments in oil and gas. At the time, a UN arms embargo on Iran further complicated the process.

J-10C jets compatible with PL-15 missile system

A May 2025 report by Forbes noted that Iran is currently considering the purchase of 36 J-10C jets from China. These aircraft are compatible with the PL-15 missile system and are already in service with Pakistan’s air force.

Iran’s renewed push to acquire J-10Cs comes amid ongoing efforts to upgrade its military capabilities, especially its air force, which has struggled to keep pace due to years of sanctions and limited resources.​