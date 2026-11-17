Washington:

US intelligence suggests that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called "dirty bomb or using a chemical weapon" in Washington, DC, CNN reported, citing seven US officials familiar with the intelligence.

Officials familiar with the latest intelligence described the planning as an attempt by Tehran to keep its options open rather than a sign of an imminent attack. However, two sources said the US had identified specific details in the alleged plot, including potential locations and targets, prompting a series of contingency-planning measures by the US government.

US monitoring any and all potential threats

The White House said the administration was closely monitoring potential threats but stressed that there was no immediate, credible threat to the US mainland.

In a statement, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said that the US is "monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland."

According to CNN, US officials see the intelligence as an indication of Iran's growing willingness to escalate tensions as it comes under mounting pressure from continued US military strikes and a severe economic blockade, which senior administration officials have described as "devastating" the country.

The intelligence suggests that Tehran is actively exploring the possibility of carrying out attacks on US soil, the sources said, although there is no evidence so far that it has decided to proceed with any such plans. "Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate," one of the sources told CNN.

Two sources said US officials had held several meetings over the past week to discuss steps to counter the potential threat. One source described the contingency planning as "prudent".

The reported intelligence comes amid stalled diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump said last week that the war would be over "fairly soon", even as tensions persisted around the Strait of Hormuz.

US intelligence about Iran's alleged plans

Officials warned that the US remains highly vulnerable to attacks involving unconventional weapons. Dirty bombs, which combine radioactive materials with conventional explosives, are relatively easy to assemble. Iran would not necessarily need to bring trained operatives into the country, as it could potentially persuade someone already living in the US to carry out an attack.

US intelligence has also intercepted Iranian communications suggesting that Tehran may have stockpiled bomb-making materials inside the country, one of the sources said. However, officials remain divided over the credibility of this intelligence but broadly believe that it would be relatively easy for Iran to have carry out such an operation.

"As porous as our border has been for the better part of ten years, it would have been extremely easy to get operatives inside the country," who could acquire and place bomb components, one source familiar with the intelligence told CNN.

Another source told CNN that Iran's capability to carry out such an attack may not have increased, but its incentive to consider one could have changed.

The concerns come against the backdrop of previous alleged Iranian plots targeting current and former US officials. According to CNN, such activities have continued since Trump's first administration and have largely focused on targeting American officials while they were travelling abroad. These reportedly included an alleged murder-for-hire plot against Trump in 2024.

What is a dirty bomb?

A dirty bomb is much different from a nuclear bomb, which relies on a nuclear-fission reaction and would be exponentially more destructive.

Dirty bombs can still disperse dangerous airborne radiation for blocks or even miles, but experts say that any casualties are likely to be caused by the bomb explosion, not radiation. While they are no harder to assemble than any conventional bomb, the hard part is acquiring the radioactive material.

"Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision, just like a suicide bomber blowing themselves up," said one of the sources familiar with the new intelligence. “They can make people really sick and certain areas uninhabitable."

According to CNN, US officials believe that obtaining radioactive material would be one of the biggest hurdles in assembling such a device. The intelligence assessment has also raised concerns about the US government's ability to identify and thwart potential plots before they are carried out.

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